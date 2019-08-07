Market Brief RBNZ Shocks Gold Shines Stocks Shiver

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 7, 2019 9:51 AM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

RBNZ delivered a surprise 50 basis-point interest rate cut overnight, rather than 25 widely expected. The news sent the kiwi plummeting – not a surprise given that only three surveyed economists had predicted a 0.5% cut while the other 18 had expected – like us – only a 0.25% cut. The central bank, which has brought its benchmark rate to the same level as the RBA, also signalled further easing could be possible. Like other central banks, the RBNZ highlighted the worsening global growth outlook and the ongoing US-China trade conflict as the main reasons behind its decision. The RBA, who decided to leave rates unchanged after two consecutive cuts the day before, has also left the door open for further policy loosening. The AUD fell further overnight with the AUD/JPY going beyond our noted downside target at 71.00.

Meanwhile it is another day, another high for German Bunds. As a result, the 10 year German bond yield has hit another fresh low of -0.56% as concerns grow that Germany may be heading for a recession. After a surprisingly good factory orders number yesterday, it was back to reality as German industrial production slumped 1.5% m/m in June compared to a smaller decline of 0.5% expected.

The falling yields and uncertainty over the equity markets have helped to underpin gold to a new high for 2019, now less than $10 shy of $1500. Stocks stabilised yesterday after Monday’s big plunge. However, the indices were approaching key technical levels from where we could see renewed selling pressure given nothing has fundamentally changed regarding the US-China trade spat.


On a micro level, the big stock movers that caught my colleague Ken Odeluga’s attention this morning were Glencore and Byer, among others. He wrote:

  • Glencore shares slump as much as 5% after H1 net income tumbled 92% to $226m. The group is shutting its Mutanda Cobalt mine in Congo, after prices of the metal collapsed by 70% since March last year on oversupply.”
  • Germany's Bayer surges 7% after the latest trial in its long-running legal saga over a weedkiller caklled Roundup, was unexpectedly postponed. Bayer is under mounting pressure to resolve the mountain of Roundup litigation losing all three trials thus far alleging that the best-selling weedkiller cancer. It faces damages that could amount to multi-billion dollars.  
  • French luxury group's EssilorLuxottica and LVMH lead the CAC with gains of 2.5%-3%, after the eyewear maker which only recently digested the takeover of Italy's Luxottica, said it was eyeing more acquisitions

Coming up:

  • FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 14:30 BST
  • Canada’s Ivey PMI at 15:00 BST
  • Crude Oil Inventories at 15:30 BST

 

Related tags: Forex Indices China

Latest market news

Currency Pair of the Week: USD/JPY
Today 12:18 PM
US Open: Stocks rise as banking worries calm
Today 11:49 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:32 AM
Next earnings preview: Where next for the Next share price?
Today 09:10 AM
Most traded stocks of the week
Today 08:10 AM
Two trades to watch: DAX, GBP/USD
Today 07:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Currency Pair of the Week: USD/JPY
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:18 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:43 AM
      Research
      Commitment of traders report (COT):
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 02:48 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Forex Friday: Risk OFF
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 24, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.