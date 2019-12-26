Metals and Oil Dragging Commodity Currencies Higher

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
December 26, 2019 5:45 PM
0 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Gold, Silver, and Oil all moved higher today and as a result brought many of the commodity currencies with them.  

The Australian Dollar and the New Zealand Dollar are putting in highs vs the US Dollar not seen since late July as both Gold and Silver are breaking above key levels trendlines and catapulting higher.  Take a look at the price action below to see how the commodities and currencies are moving together.

Gold:

Source: Tradingview, COMEX, FOREX.com

Silver:

Source: Tradingview, COMEX, FOREX.com

AUD/USD:

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

NZD/USD:

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Similarly,  with West Texas Intermediate Crude Intermediate Futures moving higher, it is also carrying the Canadian Dollar and the Norwegian Krone higher  (USD/CAD and USD/NOK lower).  Both Canada and Norway are oil export led economies.  As a result, the movement of crude oil effects the currencies of both those countries.

Crude Oil:

Source: Tradingview, NYMEX, FOREX.com

USD/CAD:

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/NOK:

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.  When looking to trade commodity currencies, always make sure to check the underlying commodity to see if it could be ready for a big move.  If so (and all else equal), associated currencies may move with it!


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Gold Oil USD

Latest market news

Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
Today 01:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
Today 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
Today 08:09 AM
GBP/USD forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:27 AM
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook: Yen high on CPI and talk of YCC change
Today 04:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
Hot UK inflation dims FTSE outlook, weighs on risk assets
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 19, 2023 11:30 AM
    Research
    Commitment of traders report (COT):
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 17, 2023 02:02 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Dollar, Crude and Yen outlook: Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 11, 2023 03:20 PM
        Downward trend
        Hedging in trading: meaning, strategies and examples
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        April 11, 2023 09:15 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.