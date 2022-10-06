Mexico CPI due out tomorrow, but does it matter?

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
October 6, 2022 6:20 PM
28 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Mexico will be one of the first countries to release its September CPI data on Friday.  Expectations are for a print of 8.75% YoY vs 8.7% YoY prior. This would be the highest inflation reading since December 2000.  In addition, the Core CPI rate for September is expected to increase to 8.34% YoY vs 8.05% YoY for August.  This would also be the highest level since 2000.  However, does it matter to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) what the print is?  Banxico has been hiking rates at the same pace as the Fed since the beginning of the summer.  In June, July, and August, the Fed hiked 75bps.  At the Banxico meetings in June, August, and September, the board also hiked by 75bps each time to bring the current benchmark policy rate to 9.25%, its highest level since 2005.  The FOMC meets again on November 2nd , and it currently expected to hike rates by another 75bps.  If that is the case, will the latest CPI reading matter to Banxico when it meets again on November 10th, or will the central bank just continue to match the Fed and hike by the same amount?

On a weekly timeframe, USD/MXN has been moving lower in a descending triangle since making pandemic highs in April 2020 near 25.7836.  Notice that the lows have been consistent around the same level between 19.5510 and 19.7005.  During 2022, USD/MXN has tested the top, downward sloping trendline of the triangle, only to be rejected each time with a long upper wick poking through the trendline.

20221006 usdmxn weekly

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, USD/MXN has been oscillating around the 20.0000 level since mid-August.  Interestingly, with the US Dollar moving higher over the summer, the USD/MXN has not participated in the move. The pair is stalled at the long-term downward sloping trendline near 20.0670.  If the pair moves higher, the next resistance level is the spike high from September 28th at 20.5904, then additional spike highs at 20.8282 and 21.0541.  However, if the pair moves lower towards the bottom zone of support, the first level of support is at the September 12th lows at 19.7530, then the spike lows from May 20th at 19.4136. If price breaks below there, the next level is a confluence of support at the lows from February 2020 and the bottom trendline of the near-term channel at 18.5235.

20221006 usdmxn daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Mexico releases its CPI data for September tomorrow.  But will it matter?  Banxico has been hiking rates at the same pace as the Fed since the beginning of summer, most recently with a 75bps rate hike last week.  Therefore, no matter what the print is, the Bank of Mexico may be hiking the same amount as the Fed at the November meeting.

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD MXN CPI

Latest market news

Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
Yesterday 01:21 PM
Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
April 6, 2023 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
April 6, 2023 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
April 6, 2023 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
April 6, 2023 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
By:
Joshua Warner
April 6, 2023 02:19 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 6, 2023 12:58 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 6, 2023 11:56 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.