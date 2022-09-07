Nasdaq breaks support as macro backdrop darkens

September 7, 2022 1:18 PM
29 views
downtrend chart

Sentiment towards equities remains negative. And not just equities. You can add bonds, cryptos, metals and foreign currencies in that list. There was a bit of optimism when European governments announced various stimulus measures to help with the soaring cost of energy. But investors quickly realised that all that does is add to inflationary pressures which central banks are desperately trying to fight. Investors appear reluctant to buy anything in this macro environment, where inflation is soaring, global growth is weakening, and central banks are tightening. Something must fundamentally change before we see the onset of a serious recovery.  

Meanwhile, we had more weakness in Chinese data, this time trade figures, underscoring the view that the world’s second largest economy is weaking more than expected. Both exports and imports were well short of expectations, pointing to weakening domestic and foreign demand.  

In the US, the latest ISM services data suggested the economy is still strong enough to warrant more aggressive hikes.

Indeed, it is the Fed continuing to press ahead with its aggressive rate hikes, which is providing te main source of pressure on global risk assets. Bets that the Fed would deliver a hattrick of rate increases in September rose sharply after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole Symposium a couple of weeks ago. Hawkish rhetoric from the ECB has also increased as Europe struggles with an energy crunch and record inflation. In August, Eurozone inflation hit a record 9.1% and Germany saw its inflation rise to its highest level in more than 40 years. Several ECB policymakers have called for the central bank to up the pace of its rate increases from an initial 50 basis point rise in July to a three-quarter point increase at tomorrow’s meeting.

Also not helping is the fact we are in a bear market, where traders are happy to sell into the rallies than buy the dips.

Following Tuesday’s selling, the Nasdaq closed below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement against the rally that started in June. Support around 12050 was also broken. The path of least resistance thus remains to the downside.

nasdaq

From here, we could see the Nasdaq start to break below the 12K mark and descend towards 11610, the 78.6% Fibonacci level. While we are a fair bit away from the June low (11036), I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that we might revisit that level in the next couple of weeks.

At this stage, there are not many technical or indeed fundamental signs to appease the bulls. So, expect more losses for equity markets.

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas Nasdaq

Latest market news

Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
May 5, 2023 03:49 PM
Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
May 5, 2023 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
May 5, 2023 01:43 PM
WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
May 5, 2023 01:26 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
May 5, 2023 12:58 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
May 5, 2023 12:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Congress building
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
By:
Fiona Cincotta
May 5, 2023 12:58 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    DJI outlook: Getting down with the Dow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 27, 2023 03:14 AM
      S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 25, 2023 02:36 PM
        Circuit board
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: META earnings to decline for 6th straight quarter?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 24, 2023 03:32 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.