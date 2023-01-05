Nasdaq hits fresh weekly low as yields jump

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 5, 2023 3:45 PM
22 views
Downward trend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The big news today was from the US jobs market, as ADP reported private payrolls rose by 235,000 in December which was significantly more than 152,000 expected. In addition, initial jobless claims came in weaker, at 204K vs. 230K eyed, with continuing claims also declining. The data comes as Amazon has announced a huge 18,000 job cuts, with several other companies in the tech sector also recently announcing job cuts. Today’s stronger employment data has therefore reduced fears about a downturn in employment and has raised worries that wage inflation could accelerate further and thus provide a major source of risk in the inflation outlook. Accordingly, traders have pushed up their expectations for the terminal interest rates in the US. The June Fed funds futures contract implies a peak interest rate of above 5.00% now, much higher than at the start of the week.

Following the publication of the ADP payrolls data, there was a swift recovery for the dollar which saw the cable slice through $1.20 handle to drop near 1.19 handle before bouncing back slightly. Similarly, the EUR/USD plunged below 1.0600, while the USD/JPY climbed above 133.50. We also saw bond yields bounced back, which caused low and zero-yielding assets tumble. Gold fell further below the $1850 level which it had broken overnight. Nasdaq futures went the other direction, losing their earlier gains made on optimism about Amazon’s cost savings (i.e., job cuts).

At the time of writing, the Nasdaq was again testing this week’s low around 10770, a level which has provided decent support in the last few days. The bears will be eyeing a clean break below this level to target last year’s low at 10432 next.

Conservative bulls need to wait for a confirmed reversal signal before looking for potential long setups. This could come in the form of a break above the key resistance area highlighted between 11035 to 11125 area.

 

Nasdaq

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks Indices US Tech 100

Latest market news

S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
Today 12:45 AM
New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
June 9, 2023 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
June 9, 2023 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
June 9, 2023 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 9, 2023 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
June 9, 2023 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
By:
Joshua Warner
June 9, 2023 03:14 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 9, 2023 11:59 AM
      Research
      S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 9, 2023 10:04 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 9, 2023 07:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.