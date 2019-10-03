NFP could be the Last Horse in the Trifecta

October 3, 2019 7:00 PM
1 views

What a week it has been so far!  Worse than expected ISM Manufacturing and worse than expected ADP Employment data has tanked stocks and the US Dollar.  Tomorrow we get Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data for September, which could be the third horse in the trifecta if the data comes in worse than expected.  The headline consensus number is 140K, however as written in our NFP Preview, the NFP data could determine whether or not the Fed cuts rates 25bps later this month (the market is already pricing in a 90% chance of a cut).

Two barometers of market sentiment are SP500 and USD/JPY.  When the markets feel good about the direction of the economy, they tend to rise together.  When the markets fear the direction of the economy, they tend to move down together.   Consider the chart below:

Source: Tradingview, Forex.com, CME

The chart is a 15-minute candlestick price chart of S&P 500 E-mini Futures vs the price of USD/JPY (blue line).  Since the poor ISM Manufacturing data was released on Tuesday, the 2 assets have been positively correlated almost the entire time.  Any reading above a 0.00 means that the 2 instruments move together.  The closer the number is to 1.00, the closer the degree of the move together.  Currently, the correlation is +.70.  However, look at the dip in the correlation (or separation of the prices) earlier today.  Both assets sold off after the ISM Non-Manufacturing data was released, however the correlation fell to +.28.  The S&P500 then bounced from 2855 to a high of 2909.5, 54.5 handles, to the 38.2% retracement from the pre-ISM Manufacturing data to todays lows. USD/JPY only bounced from roughly 106.50 to 106.90, 30 pips.  An equivalent move in USD/JPY to the S&P 500 would have been a bounce up to 107.30.

What does this mean?  It means that there are a lot more people who want to cover short positions in S&Ps than people who want to cover short USD/JPY positions ahead of tomorrow’s NFP data.  However, it could also mean that traders are more reluctant to cover US Dollar shorts than S&P shorts. Do US Dollar traders know (or think they know) something S&P traders don’t? 

With China out and little data out in Europe, it may be quiet ahead of the NFP data.  But upon release of the data, make sure to watch USD/JPY to give the first indication as to whether the data is bullish or bearish.


Related tags: Dollar NFP Forex Wall Street

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Today 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.