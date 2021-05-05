NFP Preview 1M jobs possible but wage growth still stubbornly straggles

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 5, 2021 5:13 PM
7 views
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Overview

As we noted earlier this week, hopes are high heading into this week’s NFP Report, with potential to see over 1,000,000 net new jobs for the first time in eight months as the country gradually opens up amidst widespread vaccine distribution. In addition to the strong headline jobs reading, economists are also looking for the unemployment rate to tick down to 5.8% and average hourly earnings to come in flat month-over-month:

Infographic shows key findings of the US economy around jobs, unemployment and inflation. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: StoneX

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 58.8, up a point and a half from last month’s 57.2 reading.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 55.1, down more than 4% from last month’s 59.6 reading.
  • The ADP Employment report came in at 742K net new jobs, an improvement over last month’s upwardly-revised 565K reading, though still below the 872K reading expected.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims fell to 612K, down sharply from 719k last month.

As we’ve noted repeatedly over the last few months, traders should take any forward-looking economic estimates with a massive grain of salt given the truly unparalleled global economic disruption as a result of COVID-19’s spread. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a slightly worse-than-expected reading from the April NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 800k-900k range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current state of affairs.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Potential NFP market reaction

The US dollar gave back most of March’s gains through the month of April, with most major currencies gaining 200-300 pips against the world’s reserve currency last month. With the greenback getting off to a better start to the month of May, the NFP report could set the tone for the remainder of the month.

After the sharp selloff in April, the nascent US dollar rally could extend further if we see a strong US jobs report. In that scenario, readers may want to look at USD/JPY as a potential long candidate, with room for the pair to rally back toward previous highs in the mid-110.00s after retracing 38.2% of its Q1 rally last month.

On the other hand, a weaker-than-anticipated jobs report could create a sell opportunity in USD/CAD (pending the simultaneous release of the Canadian jobs report) if it can break below multi-year lows near 1.2250.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: Forex Forex NFP Trade Ideas

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:55 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
Today 05:35 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Soft inflation cements Fed-pause bets
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bulls back in charge on better inflation data
Yesterday 07:09 PM
Gold Analysis: Fed “Hawkish Hold” Likely, H2 Outlook Key
Yesterday 05:41 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks rise as CPI slows by more than expected
Yesterday 01:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:35 AM
    Research
    DAX, FTSE Analysis: The DAX gets back in its box ahead of ECB meeting
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 12, 2023 04:50 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 12, 2023 12:45 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 8, 2023 05:56 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.