Silver Intraday Showing Signs of Stabilizing

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 25, 2020 10:09 PM
2 views
Market trader analysing data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Wednesday, spot silver rebounded 0.4% after a slump earlier this week. In fact, other industrial metals were buoyed by Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough, with CME copper futures approaching a 6-year high and LME aluminum nearing a 2-year high.

From a technical point of view, there are signs for a technical rebound in silver as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has broken above a declining trend line drawn from November 24, while the relative strength index shows bullish divergence. The level at $23.10 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $23.75 and $24.00 respectively.

Market chart showing performance of XAG/USD. Published November 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
 

Related tags: Commodities Silver

Latest market news

Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
April 21, 2023 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
April 21, 2023 01:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
April 21, 2023 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
April 21, 2023 08:09 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
Hot UK inflation dims FTSE outlook, weighs on risk assets
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 19, 2023 11:30 AM
    Research
    Commitment of traders report (COT):
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 17, 2023 02:02 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Dollar, Crude and Yen outlook: Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 11, 2023 03:20 PM
        Downward trend
        Hedging in trading: meaning, strategies and examples
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        April 11, 2023 09:15 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.