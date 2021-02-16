South African Rand could be next short squeeze target

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
February 16, 2021 2:43 PM
6 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

After failing to squeeze silver shorts, participants on a popular website forum have been discussing shorting the South African Rand as their next target for a short squeeze.  However, the author also notes that “this isn’t a short-term swing trade”.   This may be correct from both a fundamental and/or a technical standpoint,  but it would be difficult for an online forum to take on the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), ala George Soros vs the Bank of England.  However, the SARB has been worried about the direction of the economy after cutting 300bps in 2020.  In addition, the South African variant of the coronavirus making its way around the world, B 1351, is said to be more contagious than the original virus.  In addition, vaccines may be less effective on the South African strain.  THESE may be reasons to short the Rand.

On a daily timeframe, USD/ZAR has been moving lower since putting in pandemic highs on April 6th, 2020, forming a descending wedge. Price has pulled back to pre-pandemic support, and briefly spiked to  a new low today at 14.7079.  In addition, the RSI has made 3 higher lows as price has put in 3 lower lows.   Price is currently trading mid-range in the wedge between 13.92 and 15.50.

Chart analysis of USD against the South African Rand. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Rumors circulating that the Rand may be the next short opportunity did help lift USD/ZAR off the support area (on the daily timeframe).  However, on a shorter 240-minute time frame, the pair had moved below a descending wedge of its own, only to move back into the wedge and test the upper downward sloping trendline near 14.6877.  The target for a descending wedge is a 100% retracement of the move.   If price does break though the upper trendline of the wedge,  it must first get through horizontal resistance at 14.7754, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the January 11th highs to today’s lows near 14.8822, then the 50% retracement of the same timeframe near 15.03 (the top trendline of the wedge on the daily timeframe also crosses near this level).

Chart analysis of US Dollar vs South African Rand. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

First support below todays lows of 14.3980 is from January 2020 near 14.2729, then the bottom trendline on the daily timeframe near 13.9500

USD/ZAR has been in a downtrend since the March pandemic highs.  Although there are both fundamental and technical reasons one may wish to buy the currency pair, do your own research.  Don’t just follow a website forum.  Due to the leverage traders get in the fx markets, if a trade goes against someone, that person can get carried out very quickly.  Use stops and exercise good risk management.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex USD ZAR Central Bank

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Yesterday 06:53 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 16, 2023 01:31 PM
        Research
        A guide to momentum trading and indicators
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        March 16, 2023 01:30 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.