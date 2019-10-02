SPX drops to key level as recession fears mount

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 2, 2019 2:14 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

There has been bloodbath on Wall Street. Sentiment turned sour yesterday afternoon and investors have remained in panic mode ever since. The publication of a very poor US manufacturing PMI report was a game changer. Up until now, the US manufacturing and other sectors of the economy had remained resilient despite weakness in other economic regions like the Eurozone and China. BUT now investors are worried that the world’s largest economy has also caught the cold.

So, right now, stocks and the US dollar are falling sharply, causing bond yields to weaken as investors seek the relative safety of government bonds. Dollar-denominated and safe-haven gold has found itself in unexpected demand after falling noticeably in the previous days.

At the time of writing, the major US indices were near their lows and there were no signs of a rebound. However, the S&P 500 was testing its bullish trend line near 2885. Will we see some bargain hunting around these levels? Will the bears ease off the gas? Time will tell. For now, it is worth monitoring the benchmark index closely. Given the over-extended moves, a short-term pullback should not come as major surprise. But if the trend breaks on a closing basis then expect more selling in the latter parts of the week. 

Source: Trading View and FOREX.com. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Indices Wall Street

Latest market news

Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
    Research
    DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 13, 2023 05:01 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 12, 2023 10:41 PM
        Research
        Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 05:38 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.