Still weak Japan inflation

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 21, 2020 4:11 AM
3 views
Japanese Flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
This morning, official data showed that Japan's National CPI grew 0.1% on year in June (as expected). Core-inflation rate was released unchanged vs -0.1% on year expected. Tomorrow, July Jibun Bank PMIs will be released.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.20 as the nearest support would be set at June bottom at 106.00 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 104.50 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex JPY

Latest market news

Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
Today 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
Today 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
Today 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:39 AM
Indices ahead on good earnings, belief that rate peak is in sight
Yesterday 05:55 PM
USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
Yesterday 10:56 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:02 PM
    Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Today 08:30 AM
      USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:56 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        Yesterday 02:08 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.