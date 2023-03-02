Suderman says: Financial markets relaxed despite inflation fears

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 2, 2023 6:40 PM
17 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Bearish inflation data created an even stronger argument for a hawkish monetary policy, Treasury yields rose, the Tech sector was under specific selling pressure, and oil and commodity prices were higher. Generally, equity markets have remained remarkably sanguine in the face of this news.

Equity markets calm on bearish inflation news, but Treasuries fall

  • The Tech sector was under specific selling pressure, but the broader Dow Jones index remained in positive territory
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell to 19, reflecting a calmer outlook
  • Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasuries were trading at recent highs, 4.92% and 4.08% respectively
  • The dollar index was stronger, trading up to 105.0, above lows earlier this year
  • Crude oil prices were nearly 1% higher late this morning, reflecting political worries
  • Soft commodities including grain and oilseed markets were pushing notably higher in active trading

Employment data negative for inflation outlook, arguing for hawkish interest rate outlook

  • Higher wage inflation appears to be due in part to lower productivity, not just higher pay
  • Nonfarm productivity grew at an annualized rate of 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, well-below an anticipated 2.5%
  • Unit labor costs soared to a 3.2% growth rate, more than twice the anticipated 1.4%
  • The four-week moving average of unemployment benefits climbed to 193,000 claims, up modestly despite some high-profile layoffs in the Tech sector
  • Continuing claims for the week ending February 18 totaled 1.655 million, down slightly

Markets bet on higher (not lower) rate moves

  • Financial markets, notably Treasuries, are becoming impatient on the Fed’s credibility to stave off inflation, evident in strong labor market and service sector data
  • The next policy statement from the Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled for March 22, and the next move in rates could be up – maybe at a faster and larger rate
  • Fed Fund futures, the market’s bet on official interest rates, are expecting a peak at 5.5%, up a point from today, with the odds favoring a 25-basis points rate hike soon but some looking for 20-basis points
  • Wall Street worries about the pain that those rate hikes might cause the US economy, creating potential headwinds for the stock market and creating demand worries within the commodity sector

Soft commodity prices lifted by war, stronger demand and fear of lower supplies

  • We are not seeing a very strong seasonal pick up in corn demand in the face of supply disruptions
  • There's more skepticism today about whether we will see an extension of the grain trade initiative with Ukraine, with Russian motives being mistrusted
  • Nonetheless, rumors of Chinese buying provided support for corn, and soybeans found support from lower private production estimates from Argentina

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: [email protected]

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

FXEU Oil Trading
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 05:34 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:34 PM
      Molten metal
      Baseline: Peru announces reopening of key mining corridor, adding copper exports to world supply
      By:
      Paul Walton
      Yesterday 11:00 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        European rate rises and bank bailouts calm global markets
        By:
        Paul Walton
        March 16, 2023 05:34 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.