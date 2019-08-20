The Boris Johnson Effect may be Fading

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
August 20, 2019 1:05 PM
0 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson came into office with hopes that he was going to be the one who would negotiate a Brexit deal, as former UK Prime Minster Teresa May ran into a brick wall. GBP responded favorably, as EURGBP pulled back for the first week in 13 weeks! If he can’t, then the UK would leave the European Union and there would be a Hard Brexit.  Pages can be written on what a Hard Brexit means.   In general, it means that the UK won’t be afforded ANY of the benefits that it currently receives from being a member of the EU, such as free trade.  Johnson is hoping to negotiate some of these benefits in favor of the UK before the official Brexit deadline on October 31st, 2019.   After only a few weeks in office though, it seems a Hard Brexit is becoming more and more of a possibility. Recently, officials from the EU and member countries have commented that they are preparing for a Hard Brexit. 

Focusing on EUR/GBP, if the headlines continue to suggest we will have a hard Brexit, then EUR/GBP will may continue higher.   Resistance comes in at recent highs around 0.9325, as the RSI has unwound from overbought levels.  Support is the recent double bottom and old support at 0.9090, and then the 61.8% retracement level from the July 25th low to the August 12th high.  Horizontal support also comes in around this level. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/GBP will be highly sensitive to Brexit headlines over the next few months.   Watch for whipsaw price action when trading the pair.

Related tags: Sterling Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

Indices roll over on Recession Fears, Gold sparkles
Today 05:30 PM
USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
Today 01:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Alibaba and easyJet
Today 01:45 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Michigan confidence
Today 01:12 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
Today 08:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.