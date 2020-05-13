The GBPNOK confirms a top reversal pattern

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 13, 2020 4:47 PM
0 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The GBP/NOK confirms a top reversal pattern

Using the “technical Insight” research tool under the Market Analysis tab, I searched for currency pairs that confirmed any classic technical reversal pattern and one currency pair with an interesting topping pattern emerged. 

The Technical Insight scanning tool is a great way to help traders save valuable time looking for trading opportunities around technical analysis events. 

The GBP/NOK confirmed a Top Triangle-Top Wedge pattern. This pattern tells us the GBP/NOK may have reached a top, showing signs of a reversal as the currency pair has broken downward after a period of uncertainty or consolidation. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

A Top Triangle shows two converging trendlines as prices reach lower highs and higher (or stable) lows. Volume diminishes as the price swings back and forth between an increasingly narrow range reflecting uncertainty in the market direction. Then well before the triangle reaches its apex, the price breaks down below the lower trendline with a noticeable increase in volume, confirming this bearish pattern as a reversal of the prior uptrend.

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) oscillator is also indicating bearish momentum as the indicator trends lower below its signal line. 

Resistance can be found at 12.87 with support at 12.01. 

Happy Trading

Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

When to use leading vs lagging indicators
Today 01:58 PM
S&P500 outlook: Caution reins ahead of Powell & on chip war worries
Today 01:21 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
Today 11:46 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Tensions rise between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty
Today 07:14 AM
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
Today 02:55 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:55 AM
    Gold trading
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:58 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: Stronger US data could put floor under Loonie
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:18 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, USD/CAD analysis: CPI reports for AUD and CAD traders in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:09 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.