Two trades to watch: EUR/JPY, AUD/USD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 4, 2022 9:16 AM
54 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/JPY drops to 2022 lows, EZ retail sales due

EUR/USD is falling for a second straight session and is on track to lose 2.35% so far this week as the Russian attacks on Ukraine intensify, driving safe-haven demand.

Russian shelling started a fire at a nuclear plant in Ukraine. While the latest reports say that radiation levels are unchanged, the move by Russia, intentional or not, has hit risk sentiment and the EUR hard while boosting demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.

Data will play second fiddle to risk sentiment. In the European session, EU retail sales are expected to jump 1.3% MoM in January after dropping 3% in December, as Omicron restrictions eased.

Where next for EUR/JPY?

After rising to 133.14 on February 10, the price formed a series of lower highs and lower lows. The declines extended below the 50 & 100 sma.

The pair has taken out a key support of around 127.40, which, combined with the bearish RSI, suggests that there could be more downside on the cards.

Support can be seen at 127.00 psychological level ahead of 126.40 a multi-month falling trendline support.

On the upside, resistance can be seen at 128.00, a level which has offered both support and resistance on several occasions over the past few months, ahead of 128.30, the January 26 low.

 

eurjpy chart

AUD/USD rises as commodity prices gain, NFP next

AUDUSD is trading higher for a third straight session and is on track to book gains of 1.7% across the week.

The Aussie dollar, often considered a riskier currency, would usually fall when risk sentiment drops and war breaks out. However, AUD has rallied this week as commodity prices surge.

As a commodity currency, the aussie benefit from rising commodity prices, particularly of the metals, which it exports.

Australian retail sales rebounded in January rising 1.8% after dropping -4.4% in December.

Looking ahead, US non-farm payrolls are set to show another impressive month with 407k jobs created, after 467k in January. Unemployment is forecast to tick lower to 3.9% and wages rise to 0.5%

Jerome Powell has as good as confirmed a 25-basis point rate hike this month making the NFP slightly less crucial than usual.

Where next for AUD/USD?

AUDUSD has extended its rebound from the late January low of 0.6970, rising above its 50 & 100 sma, and taking out resistance at 0.7310, the previous 2022 high. The RSI supports further gains whilst it remains out of the overbought territory.

Resistance can be seen at 0.7365 the November 15 high ahead of 0.7430 the November 8 high.

On the downside, support can be seen at 0.7310 the previous 2022 high, ahead of 0.7250 the February 11 high.

 

audusd chart

 

 

Related tags: Forex EUR JPY AUD USD

Latest market news

Listless markets ignore Russian coup
Today 07:45 PM
USDBRL reflects Copom minutes, postponement of the fiscal framework and tax reform expectations
Today 07:38 PM
S&P 500 forecast: More losses likely after index ended 5-week winning run
Today 03:51 PM
Gold trades in a narrow range, sentiment remains nervous
Today 02:09 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks point to a quiet open after Russian turmoil
Today 01:10 PM
AUD/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week
Today 12:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
AUD/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:29 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:19 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD and the ASX 200 bore the brunt of a risk-off week
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:33 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 23, 2023 01:39 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.