Two trades to watch: Gold, Nasdaq

Gold looks to $1780 on USD weakness. Nasdaq in focus as Netflix is due to release earnings.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 19, 2021 8:40 AM
Gold trading
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Gold looks to 1780 on USD weakness

The US Dollar is easing lower following treasury yields southwards. Weaker than expected US industrial production data dampened hawkish Fed bets. Factory output fell -1.3% MoM, expectations had been for growth 0.2%.

Bets are also rising that other central banks will start normalizing monetary policy ahead of the Fed.

The weak greenback boosts the appeal of gold for holders of other currencies.

Fed speakers Daly, Bostic and Harker will be in focus in an otherwise quiet economic calendar.

Learn more about Gold

Learn more about Gold

Where next for Gold prices?

Gold continues to extend gains from 1716 low reached on October 1. It trades within the two-week rising channel. It also trades caught between its 20 & 50 dma.

Whilst the RSI is supportive of further upside, buyers will look for a move above the 50 dma at 1778 to attack the multi month falling trendline resistance at 1800 and October 14 high. A move above here would cement the bullish bias.

Meanwhile bears could look for a move below the 20 sma and lower band of the rising channel at 1760 to cement a bearish bias.

Gold chart

Nasdaq in focus, Netflix to release earnings

Big tech outperformed in the previous session, including Apple following its hardware event.

Treasury yields falling and tempered expectations surrounding a more hawkish Fed helped drive a rotation back into tech.

Netflix is due to report earnings today as big tech earnings move into focus.

What to expect from Netflix earnings

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq continues to trade in an ascending channel dating back to August last year. Earlier this month the price rebounded off the lower band of the rising channel.

The price has extended the push higher, retaking the 20 & 50 sma on the daily chart.

The RSI is keeping buyers optimistic of further upside. A move above 15425 the later September high could bring 15700 and fresh all-time highs back into play.

On the flip side support can be seen at 15200 the 50 sma and 14935 the 20 sma. A move below here could negate the near-term bullish trend. It would take a move below 14425 the October low for sellers to gain momentum.

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Indices Commodities Gold Nasdaq Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
December 24, 2024 04:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Indices articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
    stocks_03
    S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 19, 2024 01:37 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2024 10:16 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.