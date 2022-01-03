US dollar surges as US short-term yields hit 22-month highs

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 3, 2022 6:30 PM
22 views
Rocket taking off on a bright day
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As traders trickle back to their desks to start another year, there’s one market move dwarfing all others: The US dollar is trouncing its major rivals. The chart below highlights the move, with the so-called commodity dollars (the Canadian, New Zealand, and Australian dollar) bearing the brunt of the selling (for more on USD/CAD, see my colleague Joe Perry’s Currency Pair of the Week article):

fxrelper01032021

Source: FinViz

So what’s driving the big move in the greenback?

As always, one of the strongest cross-market correlations is between short-term interest rates and currencies. As the chart below shows, the 2-year US Treasury yield is trading up 5bps already today to its highest level since the start of the pandemic 22 months ago:

FX02Y01032021

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

While we haven’t necessarily gotten any new “news” on the outlook for interest rates, it’s clear that investors are more confident than ever that the Federal Reserve will seek to “normalize” monetary policy in 2022. As a reminder, the median Fed voter has indicated that he/she expects 3 interest rate hikes this year, and two-thirds (12/18) of members anticipate at least that many rate increases.

On that note, the economic calendar will be ramping up throughout the next couple of weeks, with both traders and policymakers keen for the latest ISM surveys (Manufacturing tomorrow and Services on Thursday), readings on the labor market (ADP on Wednesday and NFP on Friday), inflation figures (CPI next Wednesday and PPI next Thursday), and retail sales (next Friday) out of the US.

Technical view: US Dollar Index (DXY)

The widely-followed US dollar index has spent the last seven weeks consolidating in a sideways range between roughly 95.50 and 97.00. After drifting down to the bottom of that range in low-liquidity holiday trade last week, buyers have stepped in aggressively to defend support near 95.50 to start this week; the rising 50-day EMA also comes in around that area, creating a confluence of support levels within the longer-term uptrend.

FXDXY01032022

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

Looking ahead, continued rising yields could take the US dollar index back to its 18-month highs near 97.00, with a breakout above that level opening the door for more strength through the first half of the year. Meanwhile, only a breakdown from the recent range and the rising trend line near 95.00 would erase the medium-term bullish outlook for the US dollar index.

 
Related tags: DXY Dollar index Forex Fed

Latest market news

Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, Gold outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 08:06 AM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Xpeng and Kingfisher
Today 07:45 AM
EUR/USD to extend its bullish unwind? The Week Ahead
Today 05:30 AM
USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures
Today 12:41 AM
NASDAQ and US Dollar rally, Gold and Oil dip
Yesterday 05:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest DXY articles

Market chart
US Core PCE comes in stronger than expected; US Dollar bid
By:
Joe Perry CMT
February 24, 2023 04:08 PM
    Currency prices
    European Open: The dollar remains supreme amidst hawkish Fed speak
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 17, 2023 05:38 AM
      downtrend chart
      US CPI hotter than expected, but still lower than December
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      February 14, 2023 03:45 PM
        Research
        Markets in holding pattern as traders eye US CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 13, 2023 01:35 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.