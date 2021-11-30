US open: Omicron vaccine concerns send stocks lower

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 30, 2021 3:03 PM
10 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.93% at 34794

S&P futures -0.77% at 4617

Nasdaq futures -0.46% at 16318

In Europe

FTSE -0.7% at 7070

Dax -0.71% at 15181

Euro Stoxx -0.7% at 4080

Learn more about trading indices

Vaccine efficacy looks doubtful

US stocks once again set to start sharply lower amid revived Omicron fears, although the futures have picked up off their lows.

The mood in the market soured after Moderna’s chief executive Stephane Bancel warned that current COVID vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the new Omicron variant. He added that large scale manufacturing of variant specific vaccines.

The revelation has prompted investors to take risk off the table and is in sharp contrast to the rally in risk assets yesterday. There is still a lot of unknowns regarding Omicron so we can expect the market to react strongly as new pieces of information come to light. Volatility is going to be high over the coming two weeks whilst the market pieces together the threat that Omicron poses to the global economic recovery.

Modern’s chief executive wasn’t the only one spooking the markets, Fed Chair Powell also unnerved investors with comments yesterday that Omicron poses a challenge to both of the Fed’s targets – price stability and full employment suggesting that the Fed could well hold off on tightening monetary policy further.

Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are due to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

Banking stocks could come under pressure as expectations of a rate hike cools, travel and tourism stocks in addition to oil majors are all likely to come under pressure.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones is resuming its downward trajectory. The index continues to trade below its 50 sma and found support at its 200 sma at 34430. The 200sma is a pretty key support level which hasn’t been breached since July last year. A close below here would be significant, opening the door to greater losses. It would take a move above the 50 sma at 35331 and the previous resistance at 35500to negate the near term down trend.

 

 

Dow chart

FX – USD falls on dovish Fed, EUR rises as CPI hits record high

The USD is falling sharply following Fed Powell’s dovish comments in the previous session which caused investors to push back on expectations of an interest rate rise given the uncertainty surrounding the outlook.

EUR/USD is charging higher thanks in part to the weaker US dollar and thanks to surging inflation in the Eurozone. Eurozone inflation jumped to 4.9% in November a record high, well above the 4.5% forecast and up from 4.1% in October. Higher energy prices and supply chain disruptions were the main contributors to rising prices. Energy is on track for its highest annual rise in November at 27.4%.

GBP/USD +0.16% at 1.3336

EUR/USD +0.56% at 1.1356

 

Oil resumes decline of lockdown, travel restriction fears

Oil prices are falling, paring gains from the previous session amid concerns that current vaccines won’t protect against the Omicron strain of COVID. Comments by Moderna’s chief executive raising doubts over the vaccine’s efficacy, combined with a warning from Fed Chair Powell that Omicron will slow the economic recovery has clouded oil demand outlook.

The obvious concern is more travel restrictions. However, these could be imposed by governments or quite simply people chose to travel less.

Expectations are growing the OPEC+ put on hold plans to increase oil supply give the uncertainty.

Looking ahead the release of API stock pile data could attract some attention, although Omicron headlines are likely to be the biggest driver.

WTI crude trades -2.5% at $67.94

Brent trades -2.7% at $71.09

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

14:00 US Homes Sales

15:00 US Consumer Confidence

15:00 Fed Chair Powell Speech

21:30 API Crude Oil Stock

 

How to trade with City Index

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: UK indices Forex Commodities Oil USD Dow Jones

Latest market news

Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:08 AM
EUR/GBP, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:18 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
Yesterday 07:32 PM
Lithium price slides on supply and demand concerns
Yesterday 07:07 PM
Silver forecast: Metal heading to $25?
Yesterday 05:03 PM
Oil up again, Indices flat on rate uncertainty
Yesterday 04:21 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest UK indices articles

Research
FTSE faces challenging week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 31, 2022 02:06 PM
    Research
    FTSE faces challenging week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 31, 2022 02:06 PM
      Liz Truss resignation: what happens next?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 21, 2022 08:15 AM
        Liz Truss resignation: what happens next?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 21, 2022 08:15 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.