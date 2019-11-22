USDCHF Signaling Risk On

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
November 22, 2019 4:32 PM
4 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Today is Friday.  As we have seen in recent weeks, US President Trump likes talk on the US-China “deal in progress” on Fridays.  Today was no different, as Trump earlier said that the China trade deal is coming along very well. Stocks have heard it too many times before and the S&P 500 is trading in a tight trading range for the day.  But is that the reason the DXY was bid all day? Perhaps it was the delayed reaction to the US data this morning? 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Regardless of the reason the move in DXY, USD/CHF is up nearly 0.5% on a day, whereas many other US Dollar pairs are trading in much tighter ranges. The USD/CHF is considered a directional indicator for the stock market.  If USD/CHF moves higher, it is considered “risk on”.  If the pair moves lower, it is considered “risk off”. 

USD/CHF has been trading in a symmetrical triangle, as have other US Dollar pairs, since late April.  As such, price has reached the apex and is coiling around the 200 Day Moving Average.  However today is the sixth straight trading session that USD/CHF has closed higher.  The pair busted through the 200 Day Moving Average closed above the descending trendline of the triangle for the first time at prior highs and horizontal resistance near .9980. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute chart, the RSI is in overbought conditions, and could be due for a pullback soon.  .9950 is the 50% retracement level from the highs on April 25th to the lows on August 29th.  This would be a nice area for price to pull back to as the RSI can unwind and USD/CHF can retest the trendline.  The 200 Day Moving Average also comes in at that level.  Below that,  horizontal support comes in at .9820 and then the upward sloping trendline of the triangle near .9900.  Resistance comes in at prior nears near the 61.8% retracement of the previously mentioned timeframe near 1.0017/1.0027.  If USD/CHF trades above there, price can run as there is a lot of open space before horizontal resistance near 1.0130 (shown on daily).

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Now that USD/CHF is showing risk on, the question is whether stocks will follow.  Stocks are near all-time highs but have been quiet the last few days.  Watch for news over the weekend and gaps on the reopen Monday morning.  If stocks move higher, USD/CHF may continue its move back towards parity. 


Related tags: Dollar Forex Indices USD Trade War

Latest market news

Suderman Says: Will announcing a peak in rates be a mistake?
Today 06:38 PM
Paper trading: advantages and how to
Today 05:55 PM
Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Gold among beneficiaries of falling rates expectations
Today 04:13 PM
Block stock chopped as Hindenburg goes short: Where next for SQ stock?
Today 01:47 PM
Precious moments: Gold rallied towards $2,000 on rate rise, markets favor its safe haven status
Today 01:13 PM
US Open: Stocks rise post Fed, US jobless claims fall
Today 01:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 17, 2023 11:30 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY: Dollar likely to resume higher after slow start
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 27, 2023 04:17 PM
      Research
      FOMC minutes instant insight: A touch of hawkishness leaves a 50bps rate hike on the table
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 22, 2023 07:21 PM
        Research
        Markets mixed as investors eye bigger events
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2023 01:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.