USD/CNH closed above 7.000 for first time in 26-months

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 16, 2022 5:46 AM
18 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

 

View related analysis:

Could the PBOC allow USD/CNH to head for 7.000

Is USD/CNH set for a multi-month rally?

 

  • Retail sales rose to a 7-month high of 5.4% y/y, beating expectations of 3.5%
  • Industrial output rose to a 5-month high of 4.2% y/y, above forecasts of 3.8%
  • Fixed asset investment also beat expectations, rising to 5.7% y/y compared with 5.5% forecast
  • Housing prices slowed for a 15th month, and at -1.3% y/y it was the lowest level since 2015

 

20220916calendarCN

 

Data from China today largely beat expectations, which itself feels like a novelty given the pattern of data misses of late. But then perhaps that is because economists have become too accustomed to the negatives, and therefore lowballing their own forecasts. And whilst it’s nice to see data to surprise to the upside, it is unlikely to have a material impact on markets given sentiment seems to be fixated upon the Fed, rates and the potential for a global recession (which we are arguably already within).

 

 

China A50 4-hour chart:

20220916chinaa50fx

And if there was any celebration with today’s data-set, it is hard to see on the China A50 – which seems to be taking its directional cue from negative sentiment for global markets. Prices broke lower today beneath trend support and stopped just above the September low. Prices made a minor rebound and this could provide bears with an opportunity to fade into a move down to 13,000, whilst prices remain below 13,327.

 

 

The yuan could have further to fall

USD/CNH reached the big 0.7000 level – which was a potential scenario we first floated back in August the 16th. The pair is currently within its seventh consecutive month higher and supported by the divergent policies of the Fed and PBOC. The 2-year spread between US and China’s bond yields are soaring higher and USD/CNH prices are gladly following. With increased speculation that the Fed would not only raise rates by 100bp next week, but also raise them to 5% by March 2023, that comes as no surprise.

 

And this is despite the PBOC’s attempt to stabilise their currency with cuts to their RRR (reserve requirement ratio) and withdrawing ¥200 billion. Still, were these measures not taken the USD/CNH likely be trading higher, and I’d argue that Beijing likely want a weaker currency anyway to boost growth via exports – much like the BOJ.

 

 

USD/CNH 4-hour chart

20220916usdcnhFX

The 4-houtr chart remains in a very strong uptrend, and after a daily close above 7.000 yesterday it has now respected that key level as support today. Resistance has been met at 0.7030 (a 76.8% Fibonacci projection from a longer-term bullish triangle), so we’re now waiting to see if it can hold above 7.000 – which is likely a pivotal level over the near-term.

Should break back below 7.000 then bulls could seek bullish setups above the 6.9615 low, whereas a break above 7.0400 assumes bullish continuation and brings 7.1000 into focus.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas CNH USD/CNH yuan A50 China A50 China

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:37 AM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
May 26, 2023 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
May 26, 2023 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
May 26, 2023 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
May 26, 2023 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
May 26, 2023 11:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 26, 2023 04:33 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 25, 2023 03:37 PM
      Circuit board
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: No stopping the AI rally for NVIDIA stock
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 25, 2023 09:59 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE 100 Analysis: Index tests 8-week lows
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 25, 2023 07:28 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.