USD/JPY: Dollar likely to rebound again

USD/JPY is one of the more interesting pairs to watch in this data-light session, as it tests a key support level.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 6, 2022 2:00 PM
Currency prices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After Monday’s rebound, the US dollar has started Tuesday’s session on the backfoot, although it remains to be seen whether the bears have much conviction in this down move. The bulls could step back in after Monday’s large recovery raised some hope that the recent weakness had ran its course. The USD/JPY is one of the more interesting dollar pairs to watch in this data-light session, as it tests a key support level.

Monday’s greenback recovery was supported by a rebound in US bond yields, which have fallen back today, after the publication of some more stronger-than-expected macro pointers following Friday’s stronger jobs and wages data. Factory orders surged by more than expected, rising 1% month-on-month, while the closely-followed ISM services PMI came in at 56.5 compared to 53.3 expected and 54.4 last.

There are no notable US data scheduled for release today. But the recent trend of stronger data has seen some investors re-question the market pricing of the terminal interest rates in the US, currently priced in at just below 5%. If incoming data continues to remain favourable, then inflation is likely to persist longer and that may encourage the Fed to be even more reluctant to pause its hiking early in the first half of 2023.

As we have been banging on about it, the USD/JPY has bounced back sharply in the last few trading sessions, although it was down again when this report was being written. However, the popular currency pair was testing a key support level around 136.00. This level was the high from Friday, which was taken out on Monday.

USD/JPY

Thus, if Monday’s reversal was a genuine one, then I would expect the bulls to step in and defend their ground here, potentially leading to a move towards the next level of resistance around 137.60, which was the base of the recent breakdown.

In terms of the slightly longer-term outlook, a closing break out side of the bearish channel is needed in order to tempt more bulls to come back and trade this pair long, after it successfully held above the 200-day average at 134.50ish.

From a macro perspective, the long-term trend on the USD/JPY remains bullish. Its more recent weakness was driven by investors reducing their high expectations about the future growth in policy divergence between the US and Japan. Signs of inflation potentially peaking and the Fed dialling down its hawkish rhetoric has seen the markets reduce their expectations of terminal interest rates in the US. But the Fed’s policy remains in contractionary mode, while the BoJ maintains its extremely dovish stance. This should mean the downside risks will be limited for the USD/JPY moving forward, as long as the BoJ does not materially change its policy settings.

 

Related tags: Forex USD/JPY Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Outlook Hinges on Break of December Opening Range
Today 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar: CAD Rate Cut Rally, but Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Today 07:40 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls to Fresh Yearly Low
Today 06:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
Today 05:08 PM
EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Takes Out 2700 - 2721 Next Res
Today 04:12 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Forex articles

EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:00 PM
    BOC Recap: USD/CAD Drops as Macklem Hints at Gradual Cuts in 2025
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 03:15 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/USD forecast: US CPI in focus as cable hits resistance
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 12:13 PM
        channel_02
        USD/CHF, EUR/CHF: A SNB Schlegel surprise set to rattle Swiss franc
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 03:11 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.