USDJPY remains pressured below key resistance

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 28, 2020 1:14 PM
1 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On the U.S. economic data front, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined to 92.6 on month in July (95.0 expected), from a revised 98.3 in June.

Wednesday will be a busy day for U.S. Economic data. Here is what to look out for. 

The Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending July 24th is expected. 

Wholesale Inventories for the June preliminary reading are expected to fall 0.5% on month, compared to -1.2% in the May final reading. 

Pending Homes Sales for June are expected to increase 15.0% on month, compared to a record high of +44.3% in May. 

Finally, the Federal Reserve is expected to keep the federal funds target rate between 0.00% and 0.25%. 


All eyes are on the USD/JPY as the pair continues to remain under pressure after breaking below key support at the 106.07 level which also corresponded to rising trend line support. Next support areas can be identified at the 104.55 and 103.45 in extension to test March lows. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading.
Related tags: Forex Forex USD JPY

Latest market news

Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
Today 05:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 moves higher as rate hike fears diminish
Today 05:22 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Stocks rebound to test key resistance ahead of big events
Today 04:39 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
Today 03:02 PM
EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
Today 01:42 PM
WE Soda IPO: everything you need to know about WE Soda
Today 01:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 05:56 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:42 PM
      Research
      Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 02:24 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD forecast: Some stability
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:01 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.