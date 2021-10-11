USD/TRY at all-time highs

If Turkey continues to threaten retaliation against the Kurdish YPG militants or if there is a continued threat that the CBRT will cut rates once again, USD/TRY may continue to put in all-time new highs

October 11, 2021 10:30 PM
Bank notes of different currencies

USD/TRY continues to make all-time new highs, this time as President Erdogan insinuates that Turkey may take an offensive stance on Kurdish YPG militants.  Erdogan said that Turkey “was determined to eliminate threats originating in northern Syria” after a Kurdish YPG militant attack killed two Turkish police. 

What are Emerging Market economies?

The previous high was made on September 24th, as the CBRT unexpectedly cut rates to 18% from 19%.  The Central Bank said that rising inflation was transitory, due to supply constraints and an increase in demand.  Indeed, just over a week later, September inflation was 19.58% YoY vs 19.7% expected and 19.25% in August.  The Central Bank of Turkey meets again on October 21st and despite the rise in inflation, expectations are swirling that the CBRT may cut again.

 

Trade USD/TRY now:  Login or open a new account!

 

USD/TRY traded to its highest level ever today on fears that the country was on the brink of war.  The pair traded above the psychological round number resistance of 9.000 to a high of 9.01751.  Notice that there is a high positive correlation between US 10-year yields and the price of USD/TRY, as there is with many emerging market currencies vs the US dollar.  The current correlation coefficient between US 10-year yields and USD/TRY is +0.92.  A reading above +0.80 or below -0.80 is considered a strong correlation.  Therefore, if US 10-years continue to rise, there is a good chance that USD/TRY will follow.  Also notice that the RSI is in overbought territory, an indication the pair may be ready for a pullback.

usdtry daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute chart, price has run into resistance at the top trendline of an ascending wedge.  Resistance is at the daily highs of at 9.01751, which confluences with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the June 1st highs to the Septembe4 22nd lows.  Above there is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe.  If price hold the 9.0000 level, horizontal support is at 8.97486, then long-term horizontal support and the bottom upward sloping trendline of the ascending wedge near 8.85029.  Below there, is the September 20th highs at 8.7275.

usdtry 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If Turkey continues to threaten retaliation against the Kurdish YPG militants or if there is a continued threat that the CBRT will cut rates once again, USD/TRY may continue to put in all-time new highs!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas USD/TRY Cbrt Erdogan Interest rates Inflation
Latest market news
View more news
Canadian Dollar: CAD Rate Cut Rally, but Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Today 07:40 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls to Fresh Yearly Low
Today 06:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
Today 05:08 PM
EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Takes Out 2700 - 2721 Next Res
Today 04:12 PM
BOC Recap: USD/CAD Drops as Macklem Hints at Gradual Cuts in 2025
Today 03:15 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

canada_05
Canadian Dollar: CAD Rate Cut Rally, but Trump Tariff Threat Looms
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:40 PM
    aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls to Fresh Yearly Low
    By:
    David Song
    Today 06:15 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Today 05:08 PM
        EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.