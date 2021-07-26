Video Metal Miners Breakout with Dr Copper BHP MS

After we update yesterday’s analysis on copper, we take a look at UK listed resources company BHP Group (BHP), then revise our analysis on Morgan Stanley (MS) as it appears to have turned prior resistance into support.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4422.3 (0.24%), 26 July 2021
- Energy (2.49%) was the strongest sector and Healthcare (-0.62%) was the weakest
- 7 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 279 (55.25%) stocks advanced and 224 (44.36%) declined
- 87.13% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 53.86% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 63.37% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 12.24% - Hasbro Inc (HAS.OQ)
- + 8.21% - Aon PLC (AON.N)
- + 5.75% - Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV.N)
Underperformers:
- -8.98% - Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW.OQ)
- -4.18% - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)
- -3.72% - Moderna Inc (MRNA.OQ)
