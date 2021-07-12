Video Tesla Revs Its Engine Gold Awaits CPI Data KGC

July 13, 2021 12:01 AM
<amp-wistia-player layout="responsive" data-media-hashed-id="78y7k981xr" width="512" height="360"></amp-wistia-player>

 

 

The Dow Jones closed to a record high and has kept the inverted head and shoulders breakout pattern alive. The STOXX 50 also closed above 4090 (just) in line with our bullish bias, and both indices were discussed in yesterday’s video.

 

S&P 500: Market Internals

Chart shows S&P 500 sector performance against the main sectors. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

S&P 500: 4384.63 (0.35%), 12 July 2021

  • Financials (0.96%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Staples (-0.2%) was the weakest
  • 9 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 299 (59.21%) stocks advanced and 202 (40.00%) declined
  • 90.1% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 97.03% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 67.33% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 6.83%   -  Albemarle Corp  (ALB.N) 
  • + 4.38%   -  Tesla Inc  (TSLA.OQ) 
  • + 4.16%   -  L Brands Inc  (LB.N) 

Underperformers:

  • -2.76%   -  HP Inc  (HPQ.N) 
  • -2.55%   -  Biogen Inc  (BIIB.OQ) 
  • -2.54%   -  F5 Networks Inc  (FFIV.OQ) 
