What’s going on with gold?

the metal has been stuck around its 200 MA as traders digest conflicting macro factors.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 21, 2022 12:12 PM
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has been unable to take advantage of the modest weakness we have seen in the US dollar in the past few days with the metal holding below $1840 at the time of writing.

The metal has been pushed around within the $1800-$1875ish range over the past couple of weeks amid all the central bank rate hikes, inflation worries and recession talks. There are clearly conflicting factors at play which has prevented the metal from making a decisive move in one or the other direction. Rising yields and a generally strong dollar are never positive influences for assets that pay no interest or dividends, yet the fact it hasn’t completely broken down means there are other factors supporting it. These include safe haven flows amid the turmoil in crypto markets and the sell-off in equities over the past few months, as well as demand from inflation hedging.

But if I can point to one reason, it is this: rising interest rates.

The Bank of Japan aside, all other major central banks have either already started or promised to start a hiking cycle. This is making government debt more attractive as an asset class to hold for yield-seekers. It is also precisely why low-div-yielding stocks have been hit very hard in this bear market.

Even the ECB is turning hawkish despite worries about a recession, inflation is running very hot in the Eurozone. Today, the central bank’s Rehn said it is very likely that the September rate hike is bigger than 25 bps. Obviously, the market is already pricing in more than – at least 75 bps for both July and September combined – but comments such as these clearly show that the ECB is onboard with what the market is demanding. So, the ball is in the ECB’s court.

Of course, it is not just the ECB lifting interest rates. Even the SNB surprised with 50 basis point hike last week, while the BoE delivered the expected 25. The Fed went ahead with 75.

All told, the aforementioned conflicting signals point to continued range-bound trading at best. But there is a danger that even gold might suffer a sharp sell-off as rate hikes continue to dominate the agenda for the next several months, until something changes fundamentally.

220621 gold

Gold has shown some willingness to hold below the 200-day average, which increases the risks of technical selling as speculators get discouraged by its performance and dump the metal in favour of something that’s moving. So far, we haven’t seen a strong desire to sell gold meaningfully, but that could change very quickly if the macro backdrop doesn’t improve for the metal.

Bullish speculators will now need to see gold reclaim the broken trend line first and foremost, at around $1860. If this condition is met, then it could pave the way for a bit of recovery amid fresh technical buying.

Related tags: Gold Commodities Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
Trade to watch: Will EUR/USD hit parity in 2025?
Today 12:01 PM
US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
Today 11:00 AM
Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
December 27, 2024 02:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Gold articles

Gold Sand
Gold Update: China's Stimulus Limits Bearish Action
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
December 10, 2024 09:00 PM
    gold_01
    Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 6, 2024 06:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls in Retreat Post-Trump
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 16, 2024 05:00 PM
        Research
        Gold analysis: XAU/USD rebounds as Trump’s lead narrows
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 4, 2024 03:29 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.