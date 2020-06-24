Will Q4 Results Help Nike Run Higher

Nike has rallied this week ahead of its earning release as analysts at multiple firms raised their price target on the stock.UBS maintained its buy rating but increased the target price to $122 from $114JP Morgan maintained its overweight rating whilst raising the target price to $104, up from $96

Chart thoughts

The share price tumbled close to 40% in late March, along with the broader market as coronavirus set in. Nike shares have performed a spectacular rally and are almost flat year to date, surging 6% this week so far, settling on Tuesday at $101.92.

The share price trades comfortably over its 50, 100 and 200 sma on a bullish chart.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 104.70, the high reached on 3rd & 5th June, prior to the all time high of $105.62 reached in late January.

Immediate support can be seen at $96, a level which offered support on Friday and Monday, prior to the 200 day sma in the region of 92.50. A breakthrough this level would suggest that the bears are back in control. However, for now, as Nike navigates north of this level more buying could be on the cards.



