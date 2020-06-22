WTI Crude Oil How far can it go

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 23, 2020 1:02 AM
2 views
Energy
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Thanks to the latest OPEC+ oil cut, oil prices have recouped most of its losses during the selloff started in March. 

In early May, we mentioned that history tends to repeat itself and the same may happen soon. While the rebound in oil prices was staggering, we might have to avoid being over optimistic.

 
Chart demonstrating Wti Crude Oil How Far Can It Go. Published in June 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: Trading View, Gain Capital (WTI Crude Oil Futures monthly chart)
 

WTI Crude Oil price has been trending lower since 2008, given the rise of clean energy and the U.S. shale oil boom. It is worth noticing that the previous OPEC+ oil production cut had led to a roughly 60% rebound in WTI oil price, but failed to change the down trend, as the prices recovery led to higher output again. This time after a remarkable bounce back, the remaining upside potential for WTI oil price could be limited.

 
Chart demonstrating Wti Crude Oil How Far Can It Go. Published in June 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Trading View, Gain Capital (WTI Crude Oil Futures weekly chart)

Nevertheless, WTI Crude Oil Futures stay on the upside as shown on the weekly chart after posting a V-shaped rebound. However, it has to break above its nearest resistance level at $44.00, which is the bottom of its previous trading range in 2017 to 2019, to open a path to the next resistance at $48.90. Alternatively, losing the nearest support at $34.00 would suggest that the next support at $29.80 might be exposed.

Related tags: Crude Oil Commodities OPEC

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
September 29, 2023 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
September 29, 2023 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
September 29, 2023 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil rig in the sea
Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
By:
Paul Walton
September 20, 2023 11:12 AM
    Oil extraction
    Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 19, 2023 12:02 AM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude oil looking good as fundamentals, technicalsalign
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 1, 2023 01:34 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 18, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.