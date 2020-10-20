20 10 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 20, 2020 7:42 AM
4 views
Stock exchange building fascia
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures are posting a rebound after they closed sharply lower yesterday. Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling on the government to reconcile remaining disputes on a fiscal stimulus package within 48 hours, no progress was made toward a deal agreement between the government and Congress.

Later today, September housing starts (1.46 million units expected) and building permits (1.51 million units expected).

European indices are slightly bullish. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted PPI for September at +0.4% on month (vs -0.1% expected).

Asian indices closed in the red except the Chinese CSI.

WTI Crude Oil futures are posting a rebound. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) will release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for October 16.

Gold and U.S dollar steady as investors await developments on U.S stimulus aid.

Gold rose 0.85 dollar (+0.04%) to 1904.93 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.24pt to 93.188.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Intel (INTC), a designer and manufacturer of microprocessors, and South Korean company SK hynix "have signed an agreement under which SK hynix would acquire Intel’s NAND memory and storage business for 9 billion dollars."


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Procter & Gamble (PG), a global manufacturer of consumer products, expects full year organic sales growth of 4%-5% vs a previous outlook of 2%-4% increase.

Philip Morris International (PM), a manufacturer of tobacco products, raised full year adjusted EPS guidance to 5.05-5.10 dollars from 5-5.07 dollars previously. Third quarter adjusted EPS was 1.42 dollar, beating estimates, vs 1.43 dollar a year earlier.

International Business Machines (IBM), an IT company, announced third quarter adjusted EPS of 2.58 dollars, down from 2.68 dollars a year ago on revenue of 17.6 billion dollars, down from 18.0 billion dollars a year earlier. Those figures matched preliminary results released on October 8th. 

Goldman Sachs (GS), the banking group, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle Malaysia's 1MDB scandal for more than 2 billion dollars, pushing its total related penalties to about 5 billion dollars, reported Bloomberg.

Moderna (MRNA), the biotechnological company, CEO Stephane Bancel said that it expects COVID-19 vaccine interim results in November, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

Microsoft's (MSFT), the tech giant, price target was raised to 245 dollars from 220 dollars at Stifel. 

Snap's (SNAP), the social network, price target was raised to 35 dollars from 25 dollars at Evercore. 

PPG Industries (PPG), a producer of paints and coatings, reported third quarter adjusted EPS of 1.93 dollar, just above forecasts, up from 1.67 dollar a year earlier on net sales of 3.7 billion dollars, as expected, down from 3.8 billion dollars a year ago. Sales in volume declined 5%.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), an electronic design automation software and engineering services company, disclosed third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.70 dollar, beating estimates, up from 0.54 dollar a year ago on revenue of 666.6 million dollars, better than expected, up from 579.6 million dollars a year earlier. The company raised its full year guidance.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
Yesterday 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of stock market board
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:20 PM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 02:28 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 6, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:44 PM
        stocks_02
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 5, 2023 12:46 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.