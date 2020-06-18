On Thursday, U.S. stocks closed mixed again, as investors tried to digest data onand. Theslipped 39 points (-0.2%) to 26080, theadded 1 point to 3115, while theclimbed 29 points (+0.3%) to 10012 posting a four-session rally.

S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





Software & Related Services (+0.98%) and Household & Personal Products (+0.89%) sectors performed the best, while the Real Estate (-1.34%), Consumer Durables & Apparel (-1.1%) and Food & Staples Retailing (-0.43%) sectors lagged behind. Amazon.com closed at a record high of $2,653.98.On the technical side, about 43.5% (43.9% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 56.3% (71.6% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. Labor Department reported thatdeclined to 1.508 million for the week ended June 13 (1.290 million expected), anddipped to 20.544 million for the week ended June 6 (19.850 million expected). The Conference Board Leading Index rose 2.8% on month in May (+2.4% expected).European stocks came under pressure, with thefalling 0.7%. Both Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.8%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.5%.U.S. government bond prices rebounded further, as the benchmarkslid further to 0.693%.price still lacked upward momentum and eased $4.00 dollar (-0.2%) to $1,721 an ounce.Oil prices stabilized. U.S.(July) advanced 2.3% to $38.84 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar strengthened against its major peers, with therising 0.4% to 97.45.sank 1.1% to 1.2424. Thekept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.10%, while increasing asset purchase target to 745 billion pounds from 645 billion pounds, both as expected. BOE said it expects that programme to be completed "around the turn of the year". On the other hand, U.K. retail sales for May will be reported later in the day (-16.4% on month expected).dropped 0.3% to 1.1208., down for a third straight session.was little changed at 106.99. This morning, official data showed that Japan's national CPI grew 0.1% on year in May (+0.2% expected).