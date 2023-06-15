USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: The ECB hike rates, BOJ next up

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 15, 2023 6:10 PM
104 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • The ECB hiked interest rates by 25bp to a 22-year high of 4%. It was their eight consecutive hike this cycle, with ECB President Lagarde saying “it is very likely we will continue to increase rates in July”
  • Markets are only pricing in a single 25bp hike from the Fed (not the 50bp by EOY the dot plot suggested), which weighed on yields and dragged the USD lower and supported Wall Street
  • US retail sales and the NY empire state manufacturing index beat expectations, raising hopes that the US can achieve a soft landing and the S&P 500 to a 3-month high, and the Nasdaq to a 15-month high
  • The combination of fresh stimulus from China and a strong employment report for Australia helped AUD/USD blow past 68c during its best day since in two months and see AUD/NZD rise back to its YTD high
  • The general risk-on tone sent AUD/JPY to a 9-month high as it tracked Asian indices higher
  • EUR/USD enjoyed its best day in over three months and closed at a 5-week high, just ~50pips below 1.10, EUR/JPY reached a 14-year high
  • AUD and EUR were the strongest FX majors, USD and JPY were the weakest
  • USD/JPY’s break to a 7-month high was short-lived, with a bearish hammer forming on the daily chart which closed beneath 140
  • CHF/JPY has risen to an 8-year high ahead of today’s BOJ meeting (and next week’s SNB meeting). And we’re curious to see how it reacts around this key level
  • The BOJ announce their decision today, but whilst its likely no change will occur it is best to not drop your guard when the BOJ is concerned as they like to surprise once in a blue moon
  • Gold formed a bullish engulfing candle following a false break of 1932.2 support, with large buyers seemingly stepping back in 1932

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:30 – NZ business PSI
  • 13:00 – BOJ interest rate decision
  • 19:00 - Eurozone CPI

 

20230616moversFX

 

ASX 200 at a glance

  • The ASX 200 closed higher for a fourth session
  • Resistance was met around 7200 and a bearish trendline
  • A small bearish hammer closed beneath the 20-day MA
  • RSI (2) is also overbought to warn of near-term weakness
  • Yet a strong Lead from Wall Street could be supportive
  • Yesterday’s high could be a pivotal level to decide near-term direction
20230616glanceFX 20230615asx200

 

USD/JPY daily chart:

Yesterday’s bullish bias for USD/JPY did not quite work out, with the daily high hitting trend resistance, handing back the day’s gains and closing the day with a pinbar candle. If the BOJ surprises with a wider YCC band it could weigh heavily on USD/JPY and send it towards the 138.40 lows (it would likely be quite a volatile day, to say the least). It’s an outside chance, but it would be an exciting day none the less. For now, prices are meandering around the 140 handle, a break beneath which could see it drift towards the 20-day EMA 135.965, at which point we’d consider near-term bullish setups on lower timeframes. But if we can see evidence of a swing low above or around 140, then we’d consider intraday long setups heading into the weekend, but we’re not expecting a break above the 140.92 highs without a fresh USD-bullish catalyst.

 

20230616usdjpyFX

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Forex Indices Trade Ideas Asian Open

Latest market news

WTI crude oil finally set to mean revert? Asian Open - 20/09/2023
Today 10:51 PM
Bitcoin leadership and record high bond yields ahead of Fed’s rate decision
Today 08:10 PM
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Today 03:53 PM
Is your trading strategy just a guessing game?
Today 03:24 PM
Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
Today 03:23 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Inflation and central bank meetings take center stage – BoE Preview
Today 01:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report has few implications for RBA despite jobs surge
By:
David Scutt
September 14, 2023 02:26 AM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD holds 64c, bonds retrace post CPI, jobs up next: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 13, 2023 10:05 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      AUD/USD: Price action suggests bearish sentiment nearing exhaustion point
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 11, 2023 02:44 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 11, 2023 01:51 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.