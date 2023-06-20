AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 21st June 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 20, 2023 7:38 PM
70 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • The RBA released the minutes of the meeting from their June hike, with traders latching on to the debate between a pause or a hike being ‘finely balanced’ (as opposed to an outright hike), sending AUD pairs and AU bond yields broadly lower
  • AUD/USD beneath 68c (and the ‘RBA-pause highs) and the ASX 200 rose for a seventh day
  • Yet the threat of further hikes seem apparent to my eyes, with Westpac, NAB and ANZ on par with a July hike – which makes next week’s inflation data the more important
  • RBA assistant governor Bullock sounded hawkish overall, saying employment is too tight for their inflation target, economy would be more ‘balanced’ with 4.5% unemployment (currently 3.6%), economy needs to grow below trend for a while, need to slow demand (which migration is adding to) and higher rates are the only tool the RBA has to curb inflation
  • US housing data is surpassing expectations with builders confidence moving into positive territory in June ad housing starts rising 21.7% m/m (or 5.7% y/y), which is good news for those hoping for a soft landing (although it is also inflationary)
  • The PBOC provided further stimulus for China’s economy by cutting the 1-year prime loan rate by 10bp
  • South Korean producer prices contracted -0.3% in May for its second month of deflation (good news for trade partners and consumers)
  • The S&P 500 retraced for a second day as investors booked profits after a strong run, ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony to congress

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:50 – BOJ minutes of the meeting
  • 16:00 – UK inflation report
  • 00:00 – Jerome Powell testifies to congress (prepared remarks are usually released ahead of the event, which then leaves the Q+A as another potential market driver

 

20230621moversFX

20230622asx200

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 rallied for a seventh consecutive day
  • 10 of its 11 sectors were higher on the day
  • However, RSI (2) has been overbought for four days
  • And 7400 / April high overhead, the index appears likely headed for a pause in trend or a retracement
  • Beyond that, OBV (on balance volume) shows support for the rally overall
20230621asxglanceFX

20230621asx200

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:

Clearly, AUD/USD did not provide any meaningful technical bounce from the 68c support zone, as prices broke through the key support area as it tracked bond yields lower. But it has rebounded from prior cycle lows just above 0.6750 and now hovers just beneath the daily pivot point and 68c handle whilst sitting in between the ‘RBA-pause’ daily high and open. We now need to see the market tip its hand, with a break beneath 0.6778 suggesting another crack at 0.6750, but we’d prefer to wait for a break above 0.6805 before assuming a move higher towards the daily R1 resistance zone.

20230621audusdFX

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open AUD/USD Australia 200 Trade Ideas RBA

Latest market news

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CNH: Fading intervention that fails fundamentals
Today 12:39 AM
WTI crude oil, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 26/09/2023
Yesterday 10:14 PM
Gold consolidation continues, potential for upside later in the year
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY Rally Extends, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Stall
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Dollar continues to rise, tracking bond yields higher
Yesterday 05:17 PM
EUR/USD Outlook Darkens as Dollar goes from Strength to Strength - Currency Pair of the Week
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Energy
WTI crude oil, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 26/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:14 PM
    stocks_03
    S&P 500 suffered its worst week in six months: Asian Open – 25/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 24, 2023 10:39 PM
      USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 21, 2023 11:07 PM
        Federal Reserve eagle
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 20, 2023 09:42 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.