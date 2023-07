AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023

Wall Street traded cautiously higher on bets that the Fed is near the end of its tightening cycle, backed up by weak economic data from China and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying the US is on a “good path” to taming inflation without weakening the labour market.

The S&P 500 closed above 4500 for a second day and sits at a 15-month high, the Nasdaq 100 reached an 18-month high and trades just -6.3% beneath its all-time high

China’s GDP came in less than expected, but I’m more surprised by some of the ‘surprise’ given data for Q2 was below expectations overall. As always, any signs of weakness from China results in calls for more stimulus.

NZD and AUD were the weakest FX majors following China’s data, CHF and EUR were the strongest although outside of NZD/USD the daily ranges were relatively small (NZD also felt the pressure of a disappointing business PSI which barely expanded at 50.1)

Geopolitical tensions are on the rise with Russia backing out of a grain deal which allowed Ukraine to export grain via the black sea, fanning concerns that food prices will be set to rise

Commodities were broadly lower with Thomson Reuters core commodity index falling to a 4-day low

President Biden is facing pressure from the US Semiconductor Industry Association to “refrain from further restrictions” on microchip sales to China