Commitment of traders report (COT):

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 18th April 2023:

GBP futures traders flipped to net-long exposure for the first time since February 2022

Large speculators reduced net-short exposure to CAD futures by -18%

Net-short exposure to AUD futures rose to a 2-week high

Traders were their least bullish on DXY futures since July 2021

Net-short exposure to the 10-year treasury note was at its most bearish level since October 2018

Net-short exposure to the 2-year note fell to its most bearish level in 6-weeks

Commitment of traders – British pound futures (GBP):

Large speculators flipped to net-long exposure for the first time since February 2022, thanks to another set of hot wage and employment figures released on Tuesday (the cut off point for the weekly report, which is released the following Friday). And given that inflation data remained in double digits and the British pound is the second strongest FX major this year (behind CHF), we suspect traders will become increasingly net-log this week.

