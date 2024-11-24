Crude Oil Week Ahead: Upside Risk and Wars vs Sunday's OPEC Meeting

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil’s 4-year support level has amplified its importance as supply disruption risks rise again amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, OPEC’s upcoming meeting on Sunday could reshape production quotas and influence market dynamics.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 24, 2024 8:00 AM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

OPEC Meeting Dec 1st: oil production quota revision

Russia-Ukraine War: Escalation risks ahead of a possible resolution during Trump’s term

US Economic Data: Core PCE, FOMC minutes, and prelim GDP 

December 1st OPEC Meeting

OPEC members face a 2-edged sword as they come to review the production quotas on December 1st. From one hand, an output hike is critical given the weak oil demand between 2024 and 2025 alongside the alignment of prices with critical lows, affecting oil producer revenues. On the other hand, the restriction of further output can also affect revenue levels given the higher production potential of the countries.

Adding to these challenges, as Trump’s term is approaching, with his clarified power with policies, oil fracking and deregulations are set to impose steep downside risks on oil prices. These factors, combined with China’s contracting economy and the global transition to renewables, underscore the complexity of OPEC’s decision.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Wars and Upside Risks

Oil’s downtrend has been halted at is 4-year support, supported further by supply disruption risks between the Russia-Ukraine war and in the Middle East. Although ceasefire potential and resolutions are in the headlines for 2025, the cost to achieving the peace deals might not be very smooth, keeping the 64-65 price zone as a solid ground against the mentioned concerns.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil: USOIL_2024-11-22_15-59-26

Source: Tradingview

As previously mentioned, the 4-year support zone between levels 64 and 65 remains intact, alongside upside risks from the persistent wars. The longer oil consolidates between 64 and 76, the steeper any breakout is likely to be.

The minor consolidation above the 65 support is extending shoulders.

Upside Risks: A break above resistance levels at 72.30 and 76 could pave the way for higher levels at 80 and 84, solidifying bullish scenarios on the chart.

Downside Risks: A decisive break below the 64-support could drive prices toward 58, with the potential to extend further to 49.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil OPEC Russia Ukraine conflict Commodities Technical analysis Week ahead

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM
EUR/JPY forecast: Technical Tuesday – December 3, 2024
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Energy
Crude oil forecast: Crucial week as OPEC meeting and key data loom
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:45 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, Key US Data, and Key Levels
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 1, 2024 01:00 PM
      Oil extraction
      Oil Price Forecast: Oil Bears Reassert Control– Crude Support in View
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 26, 2024 06:23 PM
        Crude Oil, GBPJPY Forecast: Ceasefire Potential, Trump Tariffs, and Inflation Rates
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        November 26, 2024 10:15 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.