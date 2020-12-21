Currency pair of the week Dec 21: GBP/USD

December 21, 2020 3:18 AM
18 views
Bank notes of different currencies

GBP/USD  was our “Currency pair of the week” last week, however with Brexit coming to the endgame and the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus in London, as well as an apparent deal reached for a US Stimulus package, the pair deserves another look!

Over the weekend in London, for once Brexit was not the headline.  It was the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus.  Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, said that the new variant is more contagious than the current strain, however it doesn’t seem to be more lethal.  Still,  the UK is taking all precautions.   Yesterday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that his country will enter a Tier 4 lockdown. Non-essential businesses must close, and people must remain a home, except for necessities.  In addition,  this means that households are not allowed to gather for the Christmas holiday.  On Monday,  out of an abundance of caution, many EU countries have ban travel to and from the UK.

Shifting the focus back to Brexit,  there was nothing new to add to the ongoing saga surrounding the Brexit negotiations.  Although last week progress was made on a “level playing field”, the main issue the two sides are deadlocked over seems to be fishing rights.  With only a few days left until the end of the year, many are concerned that there will not be enough time to review and sign an agreement.  If no deal is reached by December 31st, tariffs and quotas would be implemented and both economies would take a hit.

On a US Dollar side of the equation, is a new US emergency stimulus package deal has been reached, worth $900 billion.  The new deal will include $600 direct payments to individuals and $300 per week extra in unemployment benefits.  Although this is significantly less than Democrats has originally be pushing for, President elect Joe Biden has stated before this deal will only be the beginning, and there is more stimulus to come once he is sworn into office, on January 20th, 2021.  US Dollar is well bid, which is also affecting GBP/USD.  Could this be a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” trade for the US Dollar?

In addition, the US data released over the last month has been not be good, to say the least.  Retail Sales were horrible,  Non-Farm Payroll was down, while unemployment claims are up.  The PMI Manufacturing data was also worse than expected.  Last week, the FOMC remained on hold with interest rates, however guided forecasts higher for 2021. However, now that a fiscal aid deal has been reached, there is always the possibility of them acting inter-meeting if necessary.

Technically, GBP/USD has been on a roller coaster ride over the last week, trading in an upward sloping channel.  On December 11th, the pair bounced off the bottom of the channel near 1.3134.  Five days later, the pair was testing the top of the channel but failed to hold, trading as high as 1.3625.  On Monday, GBP/USD gapped lower and is testing the bottom end of the channel once again near 1.3187, which is also first support.  First resistance is at the gap fill near Friday’s lows of 1.3471.

Chart demonstrating a positive trend between the British pound and the US Dollar . Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Forex.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, a megaphone pattern has been forming since November 23rd.  This formation can be bullish or bearish, however it does indicate one thing: volatility! The bottom trendline of the megaphone pattern crosses near 1.3100, which is the next support level.  Friday’s highs of 1.3625 is the next resistance level, followed by the top trendline of the megaphone pattern near 1.3700.

Chart demonstrating a positive trend between the British pound and the US Dollar . Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Forex.com

GBP/USD has been extremely volatile as of late.  This price action is likely to continue into the end of the year if the coronavirus continues to spread and as final Brexit deals are negotiated.  

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: GBP Forex Brexit Coronavirus

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
July 28, 2023 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bank notes of different currencies
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 29, 2023 06:48 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD analysis: British Pound climb sends cable to 10 month high - what's next?
    By:
    James Stanley
    April 13, 2023 07:38 PM
      Research
      GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 4, 2023 05:48 PM
        Research
        Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 7, 2023 06:16 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.