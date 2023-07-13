DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:01 AM
2 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 113.9 points (1.6%) and currently trades at 7,249.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 491.09 points (1.64%) and currently trades at 32,437.16
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 469.41 points (2.49%) and currently trades at 19,330.36
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 195.73 points (1.56%) and currently trades at 12,757.43

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 4 points (0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,420.11
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 7 points (0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,367.46
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 18 points (0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,041.00

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 51 points (0.15%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 11.5 points (0.26%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 66.5 points (0.43%)

 

20230713indicesFX

If you needed any reminding that inflation data remains a key driver for global sentiment, then yesterday’s US CPI report should have served you well. With annual, monthly CPI and core inflation prints all below expectations, it certainly stirred some excitement that the Fed may hike one last time in two weeks – with some even speculating whether they’ll pause in July. With money markets suggesting a 92% chance of a hike, I feel inclined to believe them and run with that hike. But any comments next week from Fed members will be scrutinised as strongly as ever, as we veer towards the Fed blackout period ahead of their next meeting.

Asian indices were broadly higher as they tracked the sentiment of Wall Street, looking past weak growth concerns from China’s trade data. Exports slumped -12.4% y/y, down from -7.5% prior and missing estimates of 0.5%. Imports also missed the mark at -6.8% y/y versus -6.1% expected, down from -4.5%.

 

20230713forex

 

US jobless claims, PPI in focus today

On today’s docket we have several key data points for the UK at 07:00 including GDP, trade balance and output data for construction, manufacturing and industry. It could take quite a series of misses to shake the pound-bullish tree, given all bets are on for a 50bp BOE hike (thanks to stronger wages data). French CPI is at 07:45, industrial production for the eurozone at 10:00, the OPEC monthly report is at 12:00 and then ECB monetary policy meeting minutes at 12:30.

Given the significance of yesterday’s CPI report, a soft set of US PPI data at 13:30 could further bolster bets of a less hawkish Fed. But a potential fly in the ointment is if we see jobless claims data recede further as it could shed some doubt over a less-hawkish Fed with such a tight labour market.

What immediately jumps out on the FX major dashboard is how most of the pairs have either traded higher or lower over the past five days. It brings into question how much juice is left in the tank to sustain these moves, and the fact that we have only seen a minor follow-through in Asia reiterates this point. Implied volatility is also relatively low to suggest the more exciting action for the week may be behind us for the week. And if there is a potential catalyst for some retracement, perhaps we might find it in stronger employment data for the US later.

 

DAX daily chart:

The DAX may have completed a classic 3-wave retracement (ABC) on the daily chart, having found support just below 15,500 at a 50% retracement level. The market has rallied for four consecutive days since that low, so perhaps upside could be limited over the near-term. But with index futures pointing higher ahead of the open, it looks like bulls are set for another crack at breaking 16,000 today. Should prices retrace (whether later today, tomorrow or next week), the look signs of support around the 20 and 50-day EMA around 15,925 or yesterday’s low around 15,800. But given the 3-wave retracement spanned most of the bullish channel and bullish momentum has turned sharply higher, we think a run to the 2021 and ATH (all-time high) is now on the card.

20230713daxFX

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax European Open Indices

Latest market news

Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
Yesterday 10:41 PM
Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
Yesterday 06:56 PM
Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
Yesterday 05:38 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
Yesterday 01:49 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 12, 2023
Yesterday 12:57 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:41 PM
    Research
    Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:38 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 12, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:57 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: BoE says path of interest rates is ‘uncertain’ – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:12 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.