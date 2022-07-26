European Open: Are geopolitical tensions set to push oil prices higher again?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 26, 2022 2:06 AM
32 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 17.4 points (0.26%) and currently trades at 6,807.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -50.2 points (-0.18%) and currently trades at 27,649.05
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 287.7 points (1.4%) and currently trades at 20,850.64
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 67.94 points (0.49%) and currently trades at 14,060.11

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 8 points (0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,314.30
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -5 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,599.16
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -9 points (-0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,201.32

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -126 points (-0.39%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -47.25 points (-0.38%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -12.25 points (-0.31%)

 

20220726futuresFX

 

Energy prices were higher overnight after Russia said it would cut its gas supply to Europe from Wednesday. This is a blow to hopes that economic pressures would ease across Europe after Russia previously said they would allow Ukraine to export grain from the Black Sea. And these fears have been exacerbated on reports that Russia is attacking coastal regions in the Black Sea area.

 

Naturally, supply concerns have resurfaced and this could continue to place upwards pressure on oil prices. Over the past two weeks we have seen managed funds trim their short exposure to WTI futures, and last week increased long exposure. So perhaps we have already seen a low in oil prices over the near-term.

 

Brent daily chart:

20220726brentFX

Brent fell around -23% from the June high before finding support at its 200-day eMA. Prices have since recovered back above $100 and retested a prior swing high, and a subsequent pullback leaves a potential inverted head and shoulders pattern (H&S) on the daily chart. Two bullish hammers have formed as part of a potential ‘right shoulders’ (RS).

 

If successful the pattern projects a target around $120, near the monthly pivot point. Traditionally traders would wait for a break above the neckline to confirm the pattern. However, an alternative approach is to enter during the ‘RS’ phase to anticipate the breakout, otherwise known as the Quasimodo pattern. The risk here is the market fails to break above resistance, but it can increase the potential reward to risk ratio. In either case, the bias would remain bullish above the recent hammer low / RS.

 

Cautious trade leads to tight ranges

Volatility was low overall as we head towards this week’s FOMC meeting. Traders continue to favour a 75-bp hike, although a 100-bp remains a noteworthy possibility. GBP was the strongest major currency whilst USD and CHF were the weakest, but with ranges remaining tight it is difficult to read too much into their relative strength.

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220726moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4075.64 (0.41%) 22 July 2022

  • 157 (44.73%) stocks advanced and 176 (50.14%) declined
  • 7 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 29.34% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 79.77% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 22.79% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 14.18% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • + 9.91% - Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)
  • + 4.01% - TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -6.45% - Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP.L)
  • -4.81% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)
  • -4.74% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220726calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas WTI Russia Ukraine conflict

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

banks_03
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
September 21, 2023 07:35 AM
    gpbusd_07
    GBP/USD holds 1.25 ahead of key wages data, ZEW in focus: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 12, 2023 03:39 AM
      gold_08
      Gold is trapped between key levels: European open – 11/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 11, 2023 04:16 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 5, 2023 07:57 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.