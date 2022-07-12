European Open: EUR/USD and parity in focus for today’s German ZEW report

Another weak sentient report from Germany could be the straw which breaks parity’s back and send EUR/USD below this key level.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 12, 2022 12:56 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 13.8 points (0.21%) and currently trades at 6,616.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by -502.75 points (1.28%) and currently trades at -188.00
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -255.11 points (-1.21%) and currently trades at 20,869.09
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -209.61 points (-1.45%) and currently trades at 14,260.76

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -27 points (-0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,169.59
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -25 points (-0.72%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,446.69
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -91 points (-0.71%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,741.44

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -156 points (-0.5%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -77.75 points (-0.65%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -21.5 points (-0.56%)

 

20220712futuresFX

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to discuss further sanctions against Russia with Japan’s Finance Minster later today. They’re also set to discuss “currencies” and a price cap for Russian oil. The US dollar index continued its ascent overnight and reached its highest level since September 2002. And that has forced EUR/USD down to just +5 pips above parity – a key level for today’s session, highlighted by rising implied volatility and demand for put options (downside protection).

 

EUR/USD 15-minute chart

20220712eurusd15FX

Perhaps today’s ZEW report could be the straw which breaks parity’s back. The sentiment report for Germany is scheduled for 10:00 BST and is unlikely to show a material lift in sentiment. It reached a post-pandemic low of -41 in April, has since risen to -28 since but there’s no pressing reason to suggest it cannot move lower again given the wave of recession headlines of late.

EUR/USD fell to 1.0004 early in the session and now trades around 1.0012. If it can hold above parity then a break above 1.0032 assumes a countertrend move is underway. Whilst a clear break below 1.000 runs the risk of triggering stops and fresh sell orders (and potentially moving the market lower).

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

20220712usdjpyFX

USD/JPY remains in a strong uptrend on the 1-hour chart, although currently trading within a potential bull flag or 3-wave retracement. The daily low respected the 137 handle as support and momentum is now turning higher, so we’re on guard for a potential breakout, which would then bring 138 into focus. However, should we see a break of today’s low it would also be below the daily pivot point, and could switch the bias to bearish over the near-term.

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex EUR/USD Parity USD JPY Trade Ideas

Latest market news

How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
Today 12:36 AM
A Tops Down Technical Look at the USD After Largest Quarterly Gain Since 2015
Yesterday 09:08 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Defends 2022 Low
Yesterday 07:55 PM
GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, S&P 500, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook
Yesterday 05:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pulls Back Ahead of 2024 High
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
Yesterday 05:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, S&P 500, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 05:50 PM
    aus_03
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    January 3, 2025 05:17 PM
      Oil extraction
      Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
        gold_01
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for January Breakout
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 2, 2025 05:06 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.