Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for January Breakout

Gold defended support for a sixth week with the January opening-range taking shape just above. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 12:06 PM
gold_01
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Gold defends support for sixth-consecutive week- January opening-range in focus
  • XAU/USD threat remains for larger correction with broader uptrend- NFPs on tap next week
  • Resistance 2736 (key), 2804, 2900– Support 2607, 2532, 2450/82 (key)

Gold prices are poised to close the week up more than 1.1% as XAU/USD rebounds off technical support for a sixth-consecutive week. The focus remains on a breakout of a critical range heading into the January open with the broader uptrend still vulnerable while below the record high-close. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Weekly

 Gold Price Chart-XAU USD Weekly-GLD Trade Oultook-XAUUSD Technical Forecast- 1-2-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Gold Weekly Price Forecast we noted that the gold was trading into multi-year uptrend support and, “while the broader outlook remains constructive, the advance may be vulnerable to a larger correction within the broader uptrend. From a trading standpoint the immediate focus is on a breakout of the 2607-2736 range for guidance.”

It has been nearly a month, and the gold levels remain unchanged into the start of the year with XAU/USD defending support this week at the 61.8% retracement of the November rally at 2607. A break below the median-line would be needed to suggest a larger correction is underway here with initial support objectives seen at the August high at 2531 and 2450/82- a region defined by the April swing high and the 38.2% retracement of the 2024 trading range. We will reserve this threshold as our bullish invalidation level and losses would need to be limited to this slope for the late-2023 uptrend to remain viable.

Resistance is eyed with the record high-week close (HWC) at 2736 and is backed by the 2.618% extension of the 2022 range-break at 2804- a breach / weekly close above this level is needed to fuel the next major leg of the rally towards subsequent objectives at 2900 and 3000/31- a region defined by the 2.272% extension of the 2011 decline and the 1.618% extension of the 2022 advance. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: Gold is trading into a multi-year slope support into the start of the December and the focus is on a reaction off the median-line early in the month. From a trading standpoint, the focus remains on a breakout of the 26047-2736 range for near-term directional guidance.

Keep in mind we get the release of key US labor data next week with Non-Farm Payrolls on tap Friday. The January opening-range is taking shape just above long-term slope support- look for the breakout and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. I’ll publish an updated Gold Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

Key US Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar- Gold Weekly Event Risk - 1-2-2025

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Gold XAU USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushes Below May Low to Eye 2024 Low
Today 05:55 PM
EUR/USD Opens 2025 with Fresh Two-Year-Low: 1.0200 Next Big Level Down
Today 04:02 PM
Bitcoin in 2024: The Cryptocurrency Reaches $100k for the First Time
Today 01:30 AM
Nasdaq 100 – Dow Ratio: Focus on Concentration Rather than Timing Risk Trends - Top Trade of 2025
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Yesterday 07:30 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
December 31, 2024 05:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_02
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
By:
James Stanley
December 30, 2024 07:00 PM
    gold_05
    Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 30, 2024 01:30 AM
      gold_06
      2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
        gold_02
        2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 25, 2024 07:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.