Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Reverses at Resistance

USD/JPY is poised to snap a four-week rally with an outside-weekly reversal threatening a larger pullback. Battle lines drawn on the weekly/daily technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 15, 2024 11:28 AM
japan_09
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly / Daily Trade Levels

  • USD/JPY poised to snap four-week advance- outside-weekly reversal off resistance
  • USD/JPY threatens larger correction within September uptrend
  • Resistance 156.67 (key), 158.45, 160.40- Support 154.89, 152.70-153.40 (key), 151.84-152.03

The US Dollar is set to snap a four-week winning streak against the Japanese Yen with USD/JPY with the post-election rally poised to close an outside-weekly reversal of technical resistance. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the near-term threat now shifts towards a larger correction within the broader multi-month uptrend. Battle lines drawn on the USD/JPY weekly & daily technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

 Japanese Yen Price Chart-USD JPY Weekly-USDJPY Trade Outlook- Technical Forecast-11-15-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Japanese Yen Technical Forecast we noted that the USD/JPY rally was, “testing technical resistance this week and while near-term outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable into this threshold. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to the 200 DMA IF Price is heading for a breakout with a close above 153.40 needed to mark uptrend resumption.”

USD/JPY fell nearly 1.7% in the following days with the 200-day moving average catching the decline into the start of the month. The post-election rally extended more than 3.6% off those lows before exhausting with price now poised to mark an outside-weekly reversal off Fibonacci resistance at the 76.4% retracement of the yearly range near 156.67- risk for a deeper pullback within the broader multi-month uptrend.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

Japanese Yen Price Chart-USD JPY Daily-USDJPY Trade Outlook- Technical Forecast-11-15-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

A closer look at the daily chart shows USD/JPY failing to hold a close above the 75% parallel of the ascending pitchfork we’ve been tracking off the September lows. Note that daily momentum continues to signal bearish divergence and further highlights the threat to the medium-term advance.

Initial support now rests with the June low-day close (LDC) near 154.89 backed by 152.70-156.40- a region defined by the 23.6% retracement of the September advance, the May LDC, and the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 200-day moving average / 2022 & 2023 swing highs / November open at 151.84-152.03- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Losses below this threshold would suggest a more significant high was registered this week.

A topside breach / close above this week’s high exposes subsequent resistance objectives at the April high-close (HC) at 158.45 and the 1990 high at 160.40. Note that the upper parallel converges on this threshold into the December open.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: USD/JPY has responded to Fibonacci resistance with price poised to mark an outside-reversal on the heels of a four-week rally- risk for a larger pullback within the broader uptrend. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the median-line / 153 IF price is heading for a breakout on this stretch with a close above 156.67 needed to mark uptrend resumption. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

USD/JPY Key Economic Data Releases

US Japan Economic Calendar-USDJPY Data Releases-USD JPY Weekly Event Risk-11-15-2024 

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros Japanese yen USD/JPY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM
EUR/JPY forecast: Technical Tuesday – December 3, 2024
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:01 PM
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 05:54 PM
      japan_07
      Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bears Emerge
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 27, 2024 05:00 PM
        Oil extraction
        Oil Price Forecast: Oil Bears Reassert Control– Crude Support in View
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 26, 2024 06:23 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.