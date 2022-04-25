Lloyds Q1 results preview: NII to improve but outlook darkens

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 25, 2022 9:44 AM
11 views
£20 Pound notes scattered around
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

  

When will Lloyds report Q1 results?

Lloyds is due to report Q1 results before the market opens on Wednesday, 27th April.

What to watch?

Lloyds is set to report Q1 results to a backdrop of higher interest rates, rising costs, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and a strong housing market but a quickly deteriorating economic outlook. Expectations are for a 10% rise in net interest income but an almost 18% fall in pre-tax profit to £1.56 billion.

NII

After the BoE hiked rates for the past three meetings, the higher interest rate environment is set to benefit Lloyds by widening the net interest income. This is the difference between what Lloyds charges borrowers and what it pays to depositors – which is a crucial source of income for the domestically focused bank.  Expectations are for Lloyds to report a 10% year-on-year rise in underlying net interest income to £3.01 billion.  Net interest margin is expected to rise to 2.63%, up from 2.57% in Q4 last year; Lloyds has previously said that they expect it to remain above 2.6% in 2022.

Loans and mortgages

Lloyds is the UK’s largest mortgage lender and is expected to benefit from the ongoing strength in the housing market across the first three months of the year. The housing market continued to boom despite rising interest rates and the rising cost of living crisis. That said, the housing market is expected to start cooling as living expenses and mortgage rates tick higher, which could dampen the outlook. Broadly speaking, loans have performed well. However, there are concerns that any more significant rate hikes from the BoE could tip the UK into recession, weighing on demand for loans and mortgages.

Tough comparisons

2022 Q1 earnings are up against tough comparisons from the same period in 2021, which benefited from the release of bad loan reserves, reserves set aside across the pandemic to offset an expected rise in defaults. The move artificially strengthened UK banks’ profits. Instead, with the cost-of-living crisis growing amid surging inflation, we could start to see concerns over defaults rise again, and provisions increase.

Dividend

Lloyds currently pays a dividend of 4.45% and is returning £2 billion to shareholders in its share buyback programme.

Where next for Lloyd’s share price?

Lloyds share prices 15% so far this year. The share price trades below its 50 and 100 sma; the 50 SMA has also crossed below the 100 SMA in a bearish signal.

After facing rejection at the 100 sma, the price has fallen lower, breaking below the 50 SMA, which keeps sellers hopeful of further downside.

Sellers need to break below 43.90, last week’s low, to bring 43.1, a level which has offered support on several occasions, into play, ahead of 40.9, the April low.

Meanwhile, buyers will look for a move back above the 50 SMA at 46.40 to expose the 100 sma at 47.45. A move above here could create a higher high and see bulls gain momentum towards 49.20

 

lloyds chart

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Lloyds Stocks

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Today 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Today 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Today 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Today 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 03:03 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 07:04 AM
        Market chart
        AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:28 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.