RDSA 300920

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 30, 2020 3:56 AM
1 views
downtrend chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Royal Dutch Shell announced that "reduced organisational complexity, along with other measures, are expected to deliver sustainable annual cost savings of between 2.0 to 2.5 billion dollars by 2022. This will partially contribute to the announced underlying operating cost reduction of 3.0 to 4.0 billion dollars by the first quarter 2021. Job reductions of 7,000 to 9,000 are expected (including around 1,500 people who have agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year) by the end of 2022."

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, prices still trade into a bearish channel drawn since late June. The 50 day MA remains negatively oriented above prices while the RSI is still in bearish territory. As long as the 1110 resistance is not broken, readers may therefore consider further downside towards 946 (YTD low) and 770 (Fibonacci projection) in extension.

Source : TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Technical Analysis Equities

Latest market news

Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
Today 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks drop to fresh multi week lows as selling gathers pace
Today 12:00 PM
Barca Media spin-off: what does the SPAC mean for FC Barcelona?
Today 10:15 AM
Jackson Hole, Powell speech to drive sentiment: The Week Ahead
Today 05:33 AM
USD/CNY: PBOC ramps up efforts to defend the yuan
Today 01:36 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Unemployment rises and wages jump – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
August 15, 2023 07:08 AM
    japan_09
    Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY All Test YTD Highs
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    August 14, 2023 02:09 PM
      Research
      S&P 500 analysis: Watch Walmart, Target and Home Depot earnings
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 14, 2023 08:53 AM
        Downward trend
        Standard deviation explained
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        August 11, 2023 02:57 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.