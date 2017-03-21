Technical breakdown extends bearish pressure on dollar

While the Fed currently still stands as the only major central bank in steady tightening mode, speculation that this may change in the not-too-distant future has weighed heavily on the dollar. This speculation is reflected in the technicals for several different currency pairs, which are showing clear dollar breakdowns.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 21, 2017 2:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
  • While the Fed currently still stands as the only major central bank in steady tightening mode, speculation that this may change in the not-too-distant future has weighed heavily on the dollar. This speculation is reflected in the technicals for several different currency pairs, which are showing clear dollar breakdowns.
  • Pressure on the dollar within the past week was initially sparked by the Fed’s outlook for interest rates last Wednesday, which was more dovish than expected. This stance was further reinforced on Monday when Fed speakers appeared to echo that dovishness.
  • Aside from the Fed’s stance, other major central banks have provided hints that their divergence with the Fed’s tightening path may soon begin to narrow.
  • On Tuesday morning, the UK’s consumer price index for February was released. This data, a critical inflation marker for the Bank of England, showed a higher-than-expected rise in consumer prices at 2.3%. While the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged last week, one dissenting member voted for a rate hike. If inflation maintains on an upward trajectory, the central bank may be compelled to begin raising rates sooner rather than later. In this event, the pound should get a further boost and the policy divergence between the US and UK should begin to narrow.
  • Similarly, the European Central Bank has recently brought up the possibility of raising interest rates before ending its bond purchase program. Speculation over this possibility has helped lead to a sharp boost for the euro against the dollar.
  • With a continued gradual outlook for Fed tightening, coupled with other major central banks potentially looking to close the gap with the Fed, the US dollar has been punished rather severely in a short period of time.
  • The USD/CHF chart shows the dollar’s breakdown clearly. After having broken down below a key uptrend channel last week after the FOMC meeting, USD/CHF extended its fall below parity (1.0000). After doing so, the currency pair formed a bearish flag pattern below parity. On Tuesday, as the dollar resumed its plunge, USD/CHF broke down below the inverted flag pattern and went on to fall further below the key 200-day moving average. With any further dollar pressure below the 200-day moving average, major support resides at the key 0.9850 level.

Related tags: BOE Bank of England Central Bank Dollar European Central Bank ECB Fed FOMC Interest rates monetary policy US Dollar USD/CHF Technical Analysis Federal Reserve Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Yesterday 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
January 18, 2025 05:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
By:
David Song
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 16, 2024 01:25 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 13, 2024 10:13 AM
        The Fed, ECB, and More Explained: Central Bank FAQs for Forex Traders
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 20, 2024 08:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.