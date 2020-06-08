This Weeks Plays

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 8, 2020 11:15 AM
1 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday, Brown-Forman (BF/B) is awaited to post 4Q EPS of $0.29 vs. $0.33 the prior year on revenue of $701.5M compared to $744.0M last year. The Co is a producer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, and its current analyst consensus rating is 1 buy, 11 holds and 6 sells, according to Bloomberg. Technically speaking, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and positive. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $65.40 and $61.00). We are looking at the final target of $73.00 with a stop-loss set at $62.00. 

Also on Tuesday, HD Supply (HDS) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $0.55 vs. $0.84 the prior year on revenue of $1.4B compared to $1.5B last year. The Co is one of the largest home improvement product distributors in North America and on May 15th, Eminence Capital revealed that it bought 3.0% of the Co's outstanding stock during the first quarter. On May 14th, The Baupost Group disclosed that it acquired 3.8% of the Co's outstanding stock during the first quarter as well, according to 13F filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $29.66 and $28.84). We are looking at the final target of $37.10 with a stop-loss set at $29.60. 

On Thursday, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is expected to announce 2Q EPS of $2.34 vs. $1.83 the prior year on revenue of $3.2B compared to $2.7B in the year before. The Co develops software products and on May 27th, Yext (YEXT), a digital media technology company, announced that it is the first technology partner to join Adobe's Exchange program at the premier level, Adobe's highest tier in the program. This partnership will bring Yext's enhanced search features to Adobe's content management systems, for a fee of course. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $368.56 and $341.61). We are looking at the final target of $428.00 with a stop-loss set at $361.00. 

Additionally on Thursday, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is likely to unveil 1Q EPS of $0.24 vs. $0.74 the prior year on revenue of $677.3M compared to 782.3M last year. The Co designs athletic accessories and apparel, and on May 21st, the Co stated that it had reopened over 150 of its roughly 500 stores worldwide, with about 200 more locations scheduled to be reopened by about June 4th. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is bullish and calls for further upside. Prices remain supported by a rising trend line. We are looking at the final target of $393.00 with a stop-loss set at $297.00.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD, the index has been advancing with strong momentum on a 30-min chart and is continuing to use its 200-period moving average as loose support. As long as the S&P can stay above new support at 3131, we should expect a further upside towards the 3260 and 3295 resistance levels.      



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities earnings

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Today 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Today 11:00 AM
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Today 01:28 AM
Gold attracts buyers below $1900 ahead of Fed minutes
Yesterday 11:33 PM
CVC Capital Partners IPO: Everything you need to know about CVC Capital Partners
Yesterday 09:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:43 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:46 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 10:00 AM
        channel_04
        Brewdog IPO: Everything you need to know about Brewdog
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Yesterday 08:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.