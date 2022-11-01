Two of Singapore’s ‘big three’ banks to report earnings (DBS, OCBC)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 31, 2022 10:42 PM
75 views
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Two of Singapore’s ‘big three’ banks are yet to report this season

 

DBS Group Holding (D05.SI) release their Q3 2022 earnings on Thursday, with a media briefing scheduled for 10:30 SGT (13:30 AEDT) and the analyst briefing is at 11:30 SGT (14:30 AEDT).

 

It will be the second earnings report for one of Singapore’s big three banks’. With United Overseas Bank (UOB) having released earnings last Friday and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) to release earnings this coming Friday.

 

UOB realised a net profit of S$1.4 billion (+34%) in Q3 and, whilst they admit the global economic outlook “remains challenging”, the banks expect to see resilience from ASEAN economies and avoid a recession.

 

20221101moversSTIfx

 

Overall, analysts are bullish on banks and expect both DBS and OCBC to post strong earnings.

 

OCBC are looking to expand their empire in Indonesia according to their CEO Helen Wong. Speaking with Reuters, she said that their capital is good for the bank to enter a decent phase of growth. According to Reuters, 13 analysts have buy recommendations (4 of which are a strong buy), 5 recommend a hold, and one has a sell.

 

According to Reuters, 13 analysts recommend DBS stock for a ‘buy’ (4 of which are a strong buy) with 4 holds and no sell recommendations. The stock currently trades at 34.2 and has a median price target of 39.11 (+14%).

 

20221101sgearnings

 

DBS stock rallies ahead of its earnings report

The stock has been performing well ahead of its earnings reports, thanks to the news that DBS will be the bank to utilise MaxxDigital – a digital asset platform that provides risk and FX solutions for institutions. Whilst Singapore’s regulators continue to clamp down on crypto trading for retailers, Singapore wants to become a digital-asset hub within the financial sector – and this could be the first step of many which help them do just that.

 

DBS rose 3.6% on Friday following the announcement and has extended those gains to around 6% at the time of writing from Friday’s low.

 

DBS Daily Chart:

20221101dbsFX

The daily chart shows that DBS performed a strong breakout (with high volume) from its sideways range after prices found support at the 200-day and 50-day EMA’s. And that suggests it could be part of the bullish trend from the July low. However, there are a couple of warning signs that it may need to retrace a little before continuing higher.

 

A bearish pinbar formed yesterday with low volume, and today’s price action is struggling to take out the hammer high at the time of writing. Resistance is also nearby at 35 and the monthly R1 pivot point, and RSI (2) is overbought - which can indicate a near-term turning point. With that said, the RSI(14) is over 50 and trending higher with prices, which is another reason we suspect any move lower is part of a retracement before prices head for the high around 36.30.

 

Of course, earnings can be full of surprises and we may need to see DBS beat estimates for it to trade directly higher. Otherwise – assuming earnings is not too disappointing – it could help with a desired pullback, where we would seek bullish setups around the monthly pivot / prior breakout range.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks Banks Singapore Earnings

Latest market news

Fed pauses rates, but Nasdaq fell on fears that interest rates will still rise
Today 07:53 PM
US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck
Today 06:23 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Today 03:23 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks inch higher on hopes that peak rates are here
Today 12:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
Today 12:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
Today 12:27 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:23 PM
    stocks_03
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:30 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 12:27 PM
        Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 08:43 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.