US Core PCE Preview: USD/JPY Flirts with 155 Ahead of Key US Inflation Report

Diverging interest rate expectations between the Federal Reserve and the rest of the developed world have been THE biggest story of the year for FX traders (USD/JPY in particular), and Friday’s Core PCE report will be the next major test to determine if that trend will carry over into Q2

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 24, 2024 11:14 AM
inflation_05
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Core PCE and USD/JPY Key Points

  • Diverging interest rate expectations between the Federal Reserve and the rest of the developed world have been THE biggest story of the year for FX traders, and Friday’s Core PCE report will be the next major test to determine if that trend will carry over into Q2
  • Overall, US inflation readings over the last few months – and arguably the last few quarters! – have stalled above the Fed’s 2% target.
  • Continued USD/JPY strength above 155.00, if not checked by intervention from Japanese authorities, could open the door for a bullish continuation toward 156.00 or beyond

When is the US Core PCE Report?

The March Core PCE report will be released at 8:30 ET on Friday, April 26.

What are the US Core PCE Expectations

Economists expect March Core PCE to come in at 0.3% m/m, 2.7% y/y.

This compares with 0.3% m/m and 2.8% y/y last month.

US Core PCE Forecast

Despite the market’s intense focus on the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) releases, the Federal Reserve still prefers to focus on Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) when making decisions about whether – and when – to raise or lower interest rates.

That’s convenient lately, with the Core PCE report running lower than CPI, though notably, it’s still above the Fed’s 2% target. The central bank is in it’s traditional public speaking “blackout” period ahead of its May 1st meeting, but before the blackout started, Fed officials including Chairman Jerome Powell consistently noted that they wanted to see a continued drop in inflation readings before having enough confidence to start cutting interest rates.

Overall, US inflation readings over the last few months – and arguably the last few quarters! – have stalled above the Fed’s 2% target. Without getting too much into the detailed differences between the CPI and PCE measures of inflation (see a full treatise from the BLS here if you’re interested), one of the most important differences is the weighting of shelter/housing, which many analysts argue is a lagging indicator that is no longer rising significantly. As the table below shows, CPI places a much higher weight on Shelter (nearly one-third of the total) than does PCE (closer to one-sixth):

cpi-vs-core-pce-weighting-MW-04242024

Source: BEA, BLS, TD Economics

This difference in weighting methodology explains a significant portion of the divergence between CPI and PCE and will influence how traders, and the Federal Reserve, interpret Friday’s reading.

In summary, diverging interest rate expectations between the Federal Reserve and the rest of the developed world have been THE biggest story of the year for FX traders, and Friday’s Core PCE report will be the next major test to determine if that trend will carry over into Q2

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q2 2024

US Dollar Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Hourly Chart

japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_daily_chart_04242024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before:

USD/JPY is rallying to multi-decade highs, raising fears of the potential for the BOJ to intervene in the FX market to drive the yen higher…but we haven’t heard anything beyond generic jawboning from Japanese policymakers.

It’s that same ol’ song and dance for the moment when it comes to USD/JPY, with the fundamentals of higher interest rates and more robust economic growth driving consistent strength in the US dollar relative to the moribund Japanese yen. From a technical perspective, continued strength above 155.00, if not checked by intervention from Japanese authorities, could open the door for a bullish continuation toward 156.00 or beyond, whereas it feels like outright intervention, a hawkish BOJ meeting, or surprisingly soft US inflation data would be needed to cap USD/JPY’s rally this week.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Core PCE Forex USD JPY Intervention Inflation

Latest market news

USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
Today 04:50 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
Today 12:56 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_03
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 26, 2024 07:23 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 25, 2024 11:02 AM
      japan_08
      USDJPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation vs US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 23, 2024 11:58 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Political Shifts vs PMI and PCE Week
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        July 22, 2024 09:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.