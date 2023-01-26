US data dump provides little new info for the Fed

January 26, 2023 11:48 AM
90 views
multiple currencies

The US released at treasure trove of data earlier today, including Q4 GDP, December Durable Goods, and the Advanced Core PCE Prices for Q4.  The Advanced GDP Growth Rate for Q4 was 2.9% vs an expectation of 2.6% and a prior reading of 3.2%.  The GDP deflator (inflation component) was higher than expectations at 3.5% vs an estimated 3.3%.  The prior reading was 4.4%.  In addition, Durable Goods Orders for December were 5.6% MoM vs an expectation of 2.5% MoM and a prior reading of -1.7% MoM.  However, Durable Goods Ex Transportation was -0.1% MoM vs -0.2% MoM expected and a November reading of 0.1%.  It should also be noted that the Advanced Core PCE Prices for Q4 was 3.9% vs 4% expected and 4.7% in Q3.  This suggests that tomorrow’s December Core PCE should be roughly in-line with expectations, as the December data is included in the Q4 Core PCE.  Expectations are for 4.4% YoY vs a November reading of 4.7% YoY.  What will the Fed think of this data?  Probably not much as it is so long ago.  The strong Durable Goods orders will be taken into consideration, along with the December Core PCE. 

On the initial release of the data, USD/JPY spiked from 129.68 to 130.44.  However, the bounce was used to sell the pair, as if moved back towards 130.00.

USD/JPY 15 Minute Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

USD/JPY has been moving lower in an orderly channel since making 2022 highs on October 21st, 2022.  The pair fell to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of 2022 to the highs of 2022 near 128.17.  At the beginning of 2023, USD/JPY began forming a descending wedge within the channel. The pair began to move sideways out of the wedge and the channel after the BoJ meeting on January 18th. Price has been oscillating between 127.56 and 131.57 since the meeting.

Daily USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/JPY has made a tighter channel dating to mid-November 2022. If the pair continues to move now lower, first support is at the near-term double bottom at 129.06.  Below there, price can move to the top trendline of the longer-term channel near 128.15 (see daily), then the lows of January 16th at 127.35.  However, if the pair reverses and moves higher, first resistance is at the top trendline of the shorter-term channel near 131.25, then the highs of November 17th at 131.57.  If price breaks above there, the next resistance level isn’t until the 50 Day Moving Average at 134.03 (see daily).

240 Minute USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The US reported a host of economic data this morning, including Q4 GDP, December Durable Goods, and Q4 Core PCE.  Although Durable Goods was stronger than expected, there is little to take from the other data points, as it was from so long ago.  Watch December’s Core PCE on Friday, which will be a better indicator of the Fed’s decision next week.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/JPY GDP Core PCE

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Today 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Today 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Today 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Today 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Today 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:44 PM
    stocks_05
    Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 03:06 PM
      stocks_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:48 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Euro to Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD could suffer from rising oil prices - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 11:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.