US December CPI drops to 6.5% YoY; lowest level since October 2021

The December MoM CPI print was -0.1% . This is the first decline in the MoM print since May 2020!

January 12, 2023 11:32 AM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend

It seems like the market has been waiting all week for the US December CPI to be released.  The headline print was 6.5% YoY vs and expectation of 6.5% YoY and a November reading of 7.1%.  Today’s print was the lowest since October 2021 and the sixth straight month the inflation rate has dropped.  The Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, also fell.  The December print was 5.7% YoY vs an expectation of 5.7% YoY and a November reading of 6% YoY. This was the lowest reading in over 1 year. 

Although US CPI is moving in the right direction, it is also helpful to look at the MoM print. The December MoM CPI print was -0.1% vs an expectation of 0% and a prior reading of +0.2%.  This is the first decline in the MoM print since May 2020! Gasoline costs contributed the most to the MoM decline, however also included were lower prices for used cars and airline fares.

The US Dollar was extremely volatile around the release of the CPI data. 1 minute before the release, EUR/USD spiked higher by 45 pips, as it appeared the data was leaked early.  However, once the CPI was released and was “as expected”, EUR/USD traded between 1.0727 and 1.0838 for the next hour. Will EUR/USD continue to move higher?

15 Minute EUR/USD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, EUR/USD has been moving higher since making a 2022 low on September 28th at 0.9536.  Price broke through the top trendline of a channel the pair had been in since February 2022, strong horizontal resistance near 1.0350, and the 200 Day Moving Average.  It then began moving in a new upward sloping channel from mid-November 2022 until today.  The weaker dollar also sent the pair above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the high of 2022 to the low of 2022 at 1.0747.

240 Minute EUR/USD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD is testing the top trendline of the upward sloping channel near 1.0840.  If price continues to move higher, the next resistance level is at the April 21st 2022 high of 1.0936, then the high of March 31st at 1.1185. However, notice that the RSI is in overbought territory.  This is an indication that price may be ready for a pullback.  If EUR/USD moves lower, the first support is at 1.0635.  Below there, price can move to the bottom trendline of the channel near 1.0520, then the lows of January 6th at 1.0482.

240 Minute EUR/USD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As the CPI continues to rise at a slower and slower pace, the Fed appears to be ready to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, or even pause.  As a result, the US Dollar has been moving lower and EUR/USD has been moving higher.  If the data continues to point to a slowing US inflationary environment, EUR/USD should continue to move higher.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex CPI Core CPI EUR/USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls after NFP smashed forecasts
Today 02:44 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Euro Hesitates Near 2-Year Lows Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
Today 08:05 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
Today 04:56 AM
Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: The DJIA Loses Ground Ahead of the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs
Yesterday 07:33 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

jobs_05
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:56 AM
    gold_03
    Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      japan_10
      Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:33 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bears Slams into Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 07:16 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.