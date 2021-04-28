US open Earnings Fed Biden in focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 28, 2021 4:49 AM
4 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.2% at 33910

S&P futures +0.02% at 4187

Nasdaq futures 10.14% at 13941

In Europe

FTSE +0.7% at 6950

Dax +0.44% at 15315

Euro Stoxx  +0.2% at 4017

Learn more about trading indices

US stocks point to a mixed open

US stocks are heading for a mixed start on Wednesday as investors digest a more earnings from tech giants and ahead of the two key risk events this week, the Fed’s rate decision and a key speech from Biden.

Earnings

Alphabet impressed with earning on Tuesday after the close and trades +5% pre-market. Google parent posted a 34% gain in revenue as firms upped their advertising spend in anticipation if the economy reopening. Alphabet announced a $50 billion share buyback programme.

Microsoft reported solid but less spectacular numbers.

Looking ahead Facebook, Apple are due to report after the close.

Booing is set to release its earnings report which should shed some light on the travel industries recovery.

Federal Reserve

The Fed are not expected to move on policy so much of the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell’s pursuant press conference. With the US economic recovery looking increasing more convincing Powell will need to continue walking the fine line between sounding optimistic whilst reining in expectations. Should the Fed start sounding slightly hawkish, growth stocks could come under pressure.

The June meeting is likely to be much more significant as the US population will likely be close to the 75% vaccinated which the Fed has mentioned as a starting point to talk tapering.

Biden

Biden is due to give his first speech before a joint Congress. He is expected to lay out his plans for huge public spending financed in part by tax hikes.

Biden could confirm plans to raise capital gains tax to 39.6% to help pay for his $1.8 trillion spending plans covering education and childcare.

Previously reports of tax hikes have sent stocks lower so any signs that plans for tax hikes are becoming more concrete could unnerve investors.  However, it is worth noting that this package faces more opposition from Republicans.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow has been easing lower, consolidating after hitting an all time high on April 16th of 34250. The Dow trades below a mild descending trend line and is caught between its 50 sma & 100 sma on the hour hour chart ahead of the Fed. A break above 34100 the trend line brings the bullish view back into play with a potential move back to the all time high. A move below 33850 the 100 sma could see 33700 tested and open the door to further losses.

Chart analysis of Wall Street CFD. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

FX – US Dollar extends gains, EUR fall on weak German confidence data

The US Dollar is extending gains from Tuesday, boosted by strong consumer confidence data. US consumer morale jumped to a 14 month high as business reopened, boosting hiring and demand.

EUR/USD trades under pressure following disappointing German consumer confidence. The closerly watched GFK consumer confidence index for May fell -8.8 points, down from -6.1 points in April. Expectations had been for a rise to -3.5 points. Given Germany’s current covid situation optimism surrounding the easing of lockdown restrictions and a revival of consumption have been dampened.

GBP/USD  +0.3% at 1.3866

EUR/USD -0.21% at 1.2065


Oil rises despite OPEC+ sticking with plans to raise output

Oil is extending gains for a second straight session, despite OPEC+ sticking with plans to raise oil output. The OPEC+ group ditched that planned meeting instead agreeing to move ahead with easing restriction curbs between May 1st – July.

The oil market is focused on the upbeat demand forecast which has prompted OPEC’s decision rather than the fact that more oil will be released back into the market.

Goldman Sachs has added to the upbeat mood surrounding oil, lifting it price forecast to $80 as demand recovers.

The decision by OPEC+ comes even as the covid crisis continues in India the world’s third largest importer of oil.

EIA data is due later today.

US crude trades +0.7% at $63.29

Brent trades +0.5% at $66.27

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

13:30 US Trade balance

15:00 ECB Lagarde speech

15:30 EIA crude stock piles

19:00 Fed interest rate decision

19:30 Fed press conference

 

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Equities Forex Forex Indices Google Oil

Latest market news

USD/JPY: Resistance Holds at 147.69 as Intervention Threat Remains
Today 07:34 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on inflation data
Today 04:41 PM
Gold outlook dims as US inflation heats up again
Today 04:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks hold steady as oil prices lift inflation
Today 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 13, 2023
Today 12:51 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/JPY and GBP/USD in focus
Today 11:41 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil rig in the sea
Crude oil looking good as fundamentals, technicalsalign
By:
David Scutt
September 1, 2023 01:34 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 3, 2023 12:08 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.